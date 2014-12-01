BrokerInfo
- Utilities
- Nikolaos Pantzos
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 13 February 2024
'BrokerInfo' is an indicator to show some information of account on the chart.
You can to see on chart information about:
- GMT time.
- Broker time.
- Maximum simultaneously open orders.
- Leverage.
- Maximum lot size.
- Minimum lot size.
- Lot step.
- Stop level in pips.
- Symbol spread in pips.
You can to get source code from here.
Parameters
- SizeBackground – background size.
- PositionUpDn – position to show info on the chart.
Полезная утилита!