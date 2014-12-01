BrokerInfo

5

'BrokerInfo' is an indicator to show some information of account on the chart.

You can to see on chart information about:

  1. GMT time.
  2. Broker time.
  3. Maximum simultaneously open orders.
  4. Leverage.
  5. Maximum lot size.
  6. Minimum lot size.
  7. Lot step.
  8. Stop level in pips.
  9. Symbol spread in pips.


You can to get source code from here.


Parameters

  • SizeBackground – background size.
  • PositionUpDn – position to show info on the chart.
Reviews 6
Sergey Zhuravkov
2115
Sergey Zhuravkov 2020.05.20 12:18 
 

Полезная утилита!

Paulus Nangoy
3550
Paulus Nangoy 2014.12.13 17:19 
 

Really helpful panel .. thank you .. :)

Reply to review