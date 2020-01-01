It's an expert to open and close orders on specific day and time.

Expert open and close orders only with the same symbol it attached.

Can set time open and close orders based day of year or day of week.

Expert can send market orders and pending (stop or limit).

Each order can placed with take profit and stop loss.

There is option to use trailing stop loss and break even.

Expert can manage only own orders or all orders of account.





Information about the expert's parameters can find on the blog.







