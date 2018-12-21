CoupleHedgeEA Pro

3.63
It's a two (2) pairs correlation system to use 3 currencies to make 2 pairs to open hedge orders on those.

The expert starts opening four orders for each couple (2 plus and 2 minus) and wait to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders.

The expert can use a maximum of 5 currencies to make 10 pairs and make 30 couples.

It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest.

Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest.

Canto inputs minimum of three currencies and a maximum of five.


Version for MT5: MT5-CoupleHedgeEA


Parameters Information

All information about parameters you can see on blog.


Of all the created pairs, you can skip some of them from external parameter.

Set expert to use currencies you want, and attach on one chart.

It does not matter in which chart and time frame you will attach the expert, the final selection will be done automatically from expert.


It's a multicurrency version of expert. Can to trade all couples from one chart.


If your broker have limit of opened orders, please set expert to use less currencies. Default settings use 5 currencies.

Can to delete some currencies from external parameter if you want to use less currencies. The parameter called: 'Currencies To Make Pairs'"EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY".

Please, don't change the series of currencies.


Number of currencies gives number of rings

3 currencies = 3 couples.

4 currencies = 12 couples.

5 currencies = 30 couples.


Please test expert on demo account first to see how it works.


Expert can't to make back test, because use a multi pair strategy. Orders that open in the back test are completely random to pass the test for approval.

Reviews 10
giulio47
49
giulio47 2023.01.21 13:17 
 

Testing.

Dopo due settimane di test con buoni risultati (profitti piccoli ma costanti, senza eccessi di DD) inspiegabilmente questa mattina ha fatto 840 ordini nel giro di pochi minuti. Tra le 10:07:43 e le 10:14:41. Ogni ordine viene chiudo immediatamente dopo l'emissione ed il totale di perdita è 126 euro. Se sapessi come fare potrei inviarti lo statement.htm che ho salvato

Mikiburger
72
Mikiburger 2020.11.10 20:02 
 

So far so good. Test it on demo few month to have an idea of the maximal drawdown.

IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2020.10.07 21:10 
 

Excellent results allows to configure it and different Profit, Lotage depends on your account I recommend it with the first 3 pairs, I am using it in ICM https: //www.icmarkets.com/?camp=11111 RAW account, CONGRATULATIONS to the creator of these EAs, go ahead .

Excelentes resultados permite configurarlo a diferentes Profit y Lotages depende de tu cuenta ,lo recomiendo con los 3 primeros pares ,lo estoy usando en ICM https://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=11111 Cuenta RAW ,FELICITACIONES al creador de este EAs ,siga adelante

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Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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MT5 VolatilityScalperEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.95 (21)
Experts
This expert is a pure volatility scalper working with market orders orders. Expert not use any indicator, only use prices action and volatility of price to generate signals. Using an algorithm to calculate the speed of price to generate the signals. There are three conditions for it to work: Tight spread  Fast execution Stop level = 0 Please during the tests of this EA do not simultaneously use another EA in the same terminal because it affects the modification speed. Try expert on demo accoun
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BuildYourGridEA
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4.65 (20)
Experts
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MT4 GridSystemEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (6)
Experts
It is a system with many options to help each user find their own settings. There are possibilities to use a filter based on two averages, as well as the choice of whether the system will work at certain hours of the market. The default settings are tested for the eurusd pair. I would recommend that each user do their own testing and find settings that suit their preferences. This is not a ready-made system that you will use without working on it. But it is a good tool to build each user a strat
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MT5 RingSystemEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (1)
Experts
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GridSystemEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
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Experts
It is a system with many options to help each user find their own settings. There are possibilities to use a filter based on two averages, as well as the choice of whether the system will work at certain hours of the market. The default settings are tested for the eurusd pair. I would recommend that each user do their own testing and find settings that suit their preferences. This is not a ready-made system that you will use without working on it. But it is a good tool to build each user a strat
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Seven strategies in One expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (2)
Experts
MultiStrategyEA  includes the set of seven different experts in one expert . The experts included are as follows,  AC_Expert, ADX_Expert, AO_Expert, DeM_Expert, ForceBB_Expert, MFI_Expert, MS_Expert , It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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MT5 CoupleHedgeEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.7 (10)
Experts
It's a two (2) pairs correlation system to use 3 currencies to make 2 pairs to open hedge orders on those. The expert starts opening four orders for each couple (2 plus and 2 minus) and wait to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders. The expert can use a maximum of 5 currencies to make 10 pairs and make 30 couples. It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest. Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest. Canto inputs minimum of thr
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Nikolaos Pantzos
4.4 (10)
Experts
BUILD YOUR GRID The expert is a system to help any trader to make a grid of orders (without martingale, lite martingale, or full martingale) easy and simple. Please make your test to find your settings. Default settings are just to take an idea of how the expert works. The expert can make according or contrary grid of orders. You can set the expert to work in hedge mode if the losses are huge. The system uses a high-risk strategy. It's better to test it first in a demo account. Version for MT5
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ForceBB Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ForceBB_Expert   is structured based on two specifics technical analysis indicators ( Bollinger Bands and  Force Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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ADX Expert FX
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ADX_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( Average Directional Movement ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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AO Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
AO_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( Awesome  Oscillator ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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TokyoSessionEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.67 (3)
Experts
It's an expert to use prices action and trade level to open each order. Expert can to trade up 12 pairs, uses the corresponding default setting for each pair. Default settings are good for EURUSD pair and IC Markets broker. Time Frame: H1 Parameters PresetsParameters = Uses prosets parameters (12 pairs). Broker GMT Offset = Set broker different time from GMT time. Time Frame Use = Time frame of chart to run expert. Type Of Signals = Mode of signals. Time Set Levels = Time set levels to trade.
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MFI Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
MFI_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( Money Flow Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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ProfitLossTrailEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.81 (27)
Utilities
This Expert Advisor is a tool for managing orders. The EA can Place/remove a take profit. Place/modify/delete a stop loss. Manage all orders or specific ones having a certain ID. You can to get the source code from here . Parameters ManageOrders : Order_By_Order = Manage separately each order. Same_Type_As_One = manage same orders (all buy or all sell as one order, like basket system). PutTakeProfit : Put take profit in orders (yes/no). TakeProfitPips : Take Profit in pips. PutStopLoss : Put
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NewsReleaseEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (4)
Experts
NewsReleaseEA is an expert to trade about economic news uses pending orders. Expert receives data for events from ' http://forexfactory.com '." The expert can trade up 28 (31 with yuan) pairs from one chart. Expert has the option for manual strategy (user strategy) or uses one of five included strategies. Expert has analyzer for any trade to show information for any currency and any pair to help trader to make better strategy. Include Strategies Custom_Stategy  - There are too many options t
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MS Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
MS_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( MACD  Oscillator   and Stochastic Oscillator ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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AC Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
AC_Expert is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( Accelerator Oscillator ) . It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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MT4 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilities
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
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TargetEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (2)
Utilities
This Expert Advisor is a tool to be used for closing all open positions by ticket in profit. Does not open positions, can only close positions. You can select the type of profits (pips or currency) and type of tickets (buy or sell) to manage it, and specific ID (magic number). You can to get source code from here . Parameters ManageBuySellOrders - Way to manage opened orders, as different basket buy from sell, or same basket buy and sell. CloseBuyOrders - Close all buy positions if target achi
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CloseDeleteEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.5 (2)
Utilities
This Expert Advisor closes all open positions and pending orders. It is possible to close only buy or sale orders, market or pending orders, positions with profit or loss. You can to get source code from here . Parameters CloseAllBuy - close buy positions. CloseAllSell - close sell positions. CloseMarketOrders - close market orders. DeletePendingOrders - delete pending orders. CloseOnlyProfit - close only profitable orders. CloseOnlyLoss - close only loss-making orders. ClearChart - clear the
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GridderEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.83 (6)
Experts
It's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart. The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level. The expert has the possibility to trade up to 100 pairs. Information Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results. Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account. For 0.01 lot size and leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least 10,000 f
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FlySystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.23 (13)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a pure scalping system. The expert place and manage pending orders. Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 1.0 pip). Choose a broker with zero stop level and fast execution to use expert. Pairs and Time Frame Pair: eurusd Time frame: M1 Default settings are good for eurusd. Information Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, all scalpers are sensiti
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VolatilityScalperEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
3 (2)
Experts
This expert is a pure volatility scalper working with two pending orders (buy stop and sell stop). Expert not use any indicator, only use prices action and volatility of price to generate signals. There are three conditions for it to work: Tight spread  Fast execution Stop level = 0 Please during the tests of this EA do not simultaneously use another EA in the same terminal because it affects the modification speed. Try expert on demo account first before use it on real one.
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FollowLine
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.89 (9)
Indicators
This indicator uses Bollinger Bands lines to detect markets trend. It's a very useful tool for manual trading. Furthermore it is possible to use the indicator with ATR as a filter , as well as the option to pop up an alert when a reverse trend occurs. The readings are very simple to use and understand. Indicator works best on H1 timeframe. You can to get source code from here . Parameters BarsCount - How many bars used to show the line. BBperiod - Period of Bollinger Bands. BBdeviations - Devi
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I Compass
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator uses Moving Average to detect markets trend. It's a very useful tool for manual trading. If line is Midnight Blue, indicator detect up trend. If line is Dark Violet, indicator detect down trend. The readings are very simple to use and understand. Indicator works best on H1 timeframe. You can use this indicator with FollowLine to have more accurate signals. You can to get source code from here . Parameters BarsCount —How many bars used to show the line. MAperiods —Period of Movin
FREE
DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
STOCH in MA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Indicators
iSTOCH in iMA is an indicator which applies the stochastic changes to the iMA. Changes are reflected by altering the moving average colors. It is a useful tool to see easily the upsides or downsides of the stochastic. You can to get source code from here . Parameters MA_Periods - iMA period. MA_Method - iMA method. K_Period - K line period. D_Period - D line period. Slowind - slowing. STOCH_MA_METHOD - averaging method for MA. PriceField - price (Low/High or Close/Close). STOCH_LevelUp - uptre
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TimerEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.67 (3)
Experts
It's an expert to open and close orders on specific day and time. Expert open and close orders only with the same symbol it attached. Can set time open and close orders based day of year or day of week. Expert can send market orders and pending (stop or limit). Each order can placed with take profit and stop loss. There is option to use trailing stop loss and break even. Expert can manage only own orders or all orders of account. Information about the expert's parameters can find on the blog .
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SailSystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a pure hedging system. The expert place and manage two market opposite orders. Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 0.5 pip). Pairs and Time Frame Pair: eurusd Time frame: M1 Default settings are good for eurusd. Information Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, this expert is sensitive and depend on broker's slipping. Expert parameters UseVi
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MT5 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilities
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
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AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 22:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nikolaos Pantzos
89513
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2024.02.20 14:49
Thank you!
giulio47
49
giulio47 2023.01.21 13:17 
 

Testing.

Dopo due settimane di test con buoni risultati (profitti piccoli ma costanti, senza eccessi di DD) inspiegabilmente questa mattina ha fatto 840 ordini nel giro di pochi minuti. Tra le 10:07:43 e le 10:14:41. Ogni ordine viene chiudo immediatamente dopo l'emissione ed il totale di perdita è 126 euro. Se sapessi come fare potrei inviarti lo statement.htm che ho salvato

Jonah3000
327
Jonah3000 2021.03.04 19:09 
 

Worst

Nikolaos Pantzos
89513
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2025.05.16 08:12
It is a completely free product that is intended to help someone on their forex journey.
I am also on my forex journey and have gone through several points that I thought were profitable, but they were not.
I am providing the products I gained from this journey for educational purposes.
I am not promising anywhere that they are free, so I don't understand why you have to be so harsh on someone who is honest with you.
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.01 21:23 
 

Good job.

Mikiburger
72
Mikiburger 2020.11.10 20:02 
 

So far so good. Test it on demo few month to have an idea of the maximal drawdown.

philippe germain
2800
philippe germain 2020.10.11 23:47 
 

Testing.

IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2020.10.07 21:10 
 

Excellent results allows to configure it and different Profit, Lotage depends on your account I recommend it with the first 3 pairs, I am using it in ICM https: //www.icmarkets.com/?camp=11111 RAW account, CONGRATULATIONS to the creator of these EAs, go ahead .

Excelentes resultados permite configurarlo a diferentes Profit y Lotages depende de tu cuenta ,lo recomiendo con los 3 primeros pares ,lo estoy usando en ICM https://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=11111 Cuenta RAW ,FELICITACIONES al creador de este EAs ,siga adelante

Andre Struempel
1313
Andre Struempel 2020.05.25 08:43 
 

Interessanter EA. Läuft seit einigen Wochen im Live Konto. Macht Gewinn, aber der hohe DD ist leider ein Problem. Weitere Informationen folgen.

Pedro Miguel Madeira Varela
134
Pedro Miguel Madeira Varela 2020.05.07 16:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luis Plascencia
205
Luis Plascencia 2019.07.16 19:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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