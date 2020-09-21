Extreme EA MT4
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 12 November 2020
- Activations: 5
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PROMO PERIOD
5 COPIES SPECIAL PRICE
NEXT PRICE: 400,00
COPIES AVAILABLE: 2
EXTREME EA is a professional EA built on EURUSD pair behaviors on the FOREX market. Fully automated with the AUTO TRADE MODE and fully customable with the DOUBLE MONEY MANAGEMENT system. The AUTO TRADE MODE will use the best parameters, you need only to activate the strategy from the menu and choose your risk level.
NECESSARY: YOU NEED TO ACTIVATE THE STRATEGY FROM EXPERT SETTINGS, CHECK FIRST SCREENSHOT
NECESSARY: DOWNLOAD TRENDPOWER INDICATOR AND COPY IT IN YOUR MQL4/INDICATORS FOLDER TO RUN CORRECTLY THE EXPERT: click here
IMPORTANT: EA works ANALYZING TICKS NOT CANDLES, run backtest in Every Ticks mode only
RECOMENDED USE OF THE EA: PAIR: EURUSD - TF: M15 - DEPOSIT: min 200 - LEVERAGE: 1:500 - ECN account with 0 spread or low spread standard account
Best features:
- Only trades with STOP LOSS
- Double money management type: fixed & percentage for a full control of the risk
- Auto trade mode for a full automated trading
- 3 risk levels selectable
- No scalping, No martingale, No Grid, no risky trading methods
- Works on small account
- Low drawdown
- High winning % trades
|RISK LEVEL DESCRIPTION
- LowerRiskLevel: max 2 open trades with 5% risk per trade for a POTENTIAL maximum risk of 10% of the balance
- MediumRiskLevel: max 4 open trades with 5% risk per trade for a POTENTIAL maximum risk of 20% of the balance
- HighestRiskLevel: max 8 open trades with 5% risk per trade for a POTENTIAL maximum risk of 40% of the balance
|MANUAL SETTINGS
If AUTO TRADE MODE is disabled, you can use manual settings for your personal optimizzation. FOLLOWING SETTINGS ARE VALID ONLY IF AUTO TRADE MODE IS OFF
- Magic Number: orders identifier
- Money Management Type: fixed or percentage
- Fixed lot size: set the fixed lot size the expert will use. Only if MM Type = fixed
- Risk in % per trade: set the % of the balance to risk per trade. Only if MM Type = percentage
- Max simultaneous trade: set the max number of trades the expert can open
- Stop Loss: set stop loss in pips
- Take Profit: set take profit in pips
- Max spread in pips: set the maximum spread in pips allowed
- Max slippage in pips: set the maximum slippage in pips allowed
|BACKTEST SECTION
Backtest is the only instrument you have to analyze the expert before buy it: check potential profits, drawdown, trading frequency and winning percentage trades. Be sure that your backtest is 99,90% quality and test the solidity of the strategy backtesting a long period (3 or 5 years).
Our goal is to test our product emulating the nearest real market condition. Market condition emulated for our backtest: ECN 5 digits account with variable spread from minimum 1 point to maximum 10 points - Commissions 5,5 USD per lot - Latency from 20ms to 100ms - Swap included (check screenshots for details)
To do this, we use TICK DATA SUITE that gives us the following features:
- 99,90% Quality and zero mismatched chart errors
- Real and variable spreads from DUKASCOPY ticks
- Slippage emulated
- GMT & DTS time
- Commission for ECN account
- Swap included
Backtest N.1: Auto trade mode with the Lower Risk Level and 1000 initial capital - Full report: http://www.qfxteam.com/extrememt4/report/lowerrisklevelMT4.htm
Backtest N.2: Auto trade mode with the Medium Risk Level and 1000 initial capital - Full report: http://www.qfxteam.com/extrememt4/report/mediumrisklevelMT4.htm
Backtest N.3: Auto trade mode with the Highest Risk Level and 1000 initial capital - Full report: http://www.qfxteam.com/extrememt4/report/highestrisklevelMT4.htm
Very supportive author! Always there to help! So far all profit in my live account! I will update the results in a few months.