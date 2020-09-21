Extreme EA MT4

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5 COPIES SPECIAL PRICE



NEXT PRICE: 400,00



COPIES AVAILABLE: 2





EXTREME EA is a professional EA built on EURUSD pair behaviors on the FOREX market. Fully automated with the AUTO TRADE MODE and fully customable with the DOUBLE MONEY MANAGEMENT system. The AUTO TRADE MODE will use the best parameters, you need only to activate the strategy from the menu and choose your risk level.

NECESSARY: YOU NEED TO ACTIVATE THE STRATEGY FROM EXPERT SETTINGS, CHECK FIRST SCREENSHOT

NECESSARY: DOWNLOAD TRENDPOWER INDICATOR AND COPY IT IN YOUR MQL4/INDICATORS FOLDER TO RUN CORRECTLY THE EXPERT: click here

IMPORTANT: EA works ANALYZING TICKS NOT CANDLES, run backtest in Every Ticks mode only

RECOMENDED USE OF THE EA: PAIR: EURUSD - TF: M15 - DEPOSIT: min 200 - LEVERAGE: 1:500 - ECN account with 0 spread or low spread standard account

Best features:

Only trades with STOP LOSS

Double money management type: fixed & percentage for a full control of the risk

Auto trade mode for a full automated trading

3 risk levels selectable

No scalping, No martingale, No Grid, no risky trading methods

Works on small account

Low drawdown

High winning % trades





RISK LEVEL DESCRIPTION If in AUTO TRADE MODE, the expert will use the pre-setted risk levels. IMPORTANT: the maximum risk is a POTENTIAL MAXIMUM RISK, it's not for sure that the expert will open the maximum number of trades setted, it will do only if conditions will be valid on the market. If in AUTO TRADE MODE, the expert will use the pre-setted risk levels.





LowerRiskLevel: max 2 open trades with 5% risk per trade for a POTENTIAL maximum risk of 10% of the balance MediumRiskLevel: max 4 open trades with 5% risk per trade for a POTENTIAL maximum risk of 20% of the balance HighestRiskLevel: max 8 open trades with 5% risk per trade for a POTENTIAL maximum risk of 40% of the balance

MANUAL SETTINGS If AUTO TRADE MODE is disabled, you can use manual settings for your personal optimizzation. FOLLOWING SETTINGS ARE VALID ONLY IF AUTO TRADE MODE IS OFF - Magic Number: orders identifier - Money Management Type: fixed or percentage - Fixed lot size: set the fixed lot size the expert will use. Only if MM Type = fixed - Risk in % per trade: set the % of the balance to risk per trade. Only if MM Type = percentage - Max simultaneous trade: set the max number of trades the expert can open - Stop Loss: set stop loss in pips - Take Profit: set take profit in pips - Max spread in pips: set the maximum spread in pips allowed - Max slippage in pips: set the maximum slippage in pips allowed BACKTEST SECTION Backtest is the only instrument you have to analyze the expert before buy it: check potential profits, drawdown, trading frequency and winning percentage trades. Be sure that your backtest is 99,90% quality and test the solidity of the strategy backtesting a long period (3 or 5 years). Our goal is to test our product emulating the nearest real market condition. Market condition emulated for our backtest: ECN 5 digits account with variable spread from minimum 1 point to maximum 10 points - Commissions 5,5 USD per lot - Latency from 20ms to 100ms - Swap included (check screenshots for details) To do this, we use TICK DATA SUITE that gives us the following features: 99,90% Quality and zero mismatched chart errors

Real and variable spreads from DUKASCOPY ticks

Slippage emulated

GMT & DTS time

Commission for ECN account

Swap included

Backtest N.1: Auto trade mode with the Lower Risk Level and 1000 initial capital - Full report: http://www.qfxteam.com/extrememt4/report/lowerrisklevelMT4.htm

Backtest N.2: Auto trade mode with the Medium Risk Level and 1000 initial capital - Full report: http://www.qfxteam.com/extrememt4/report/mediumrisklevelMT4.htm Backtest N.3: Auto trade mode with the Highest Risk Level and 1000 initial capital - Full report: http://www.qfxteam.com/extrememt4/report/highestrisklevelMT4.htm







