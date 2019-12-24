AtomTrend
- Indicators
- Evgeniy Zhdan
- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 5 January 2020
- Activations: 10
The indicator combines several types of calculation: calculation of price channels and determining the direction of the trend.
- The green line is a buy signal;
- The magenta line is a signal for sales.
-
- Two yellow lines of the "small" channel above the middle green line - getting ready for sales;
- Two yellow lines below the magenta line - getting ready to shop.
Blue channel lines - the higher the distance between the lines, the closer the price rollback or trend reversal.
The indicator can be used both in trend trading systems and in reversal ones.
