Allgain100

Key Features

Strategy Core EMA Crossover System : Fast EMA (default: 20) and Slow EMA (default: 50) Generates buy signals when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA. Generates sell signals when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA.

Fibonacci Filter : Calculates Fibonacci retrenchment levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) based on recent price swings. Requires price to be near a Fibonacci level (configurable threshold) to validate trades.

Risk Management Position Sizing : Dynamically calculates lot size based on account balance and user-defined risk percentage.

Stop Loss & Take Profit : Fixed in pips, adjusted for 5-digit brokers.

Single Position Rule: Avoids multiple entries by allowing only one active trade at a time. User Configuration Toggle trading on/off ( Enable Trading ).

Adjust EMA periods, Fibonacci look back, and risk parameters.

Enable/disable Fibonacci filtering ( UseFibFilter ).

Input Parameters

Group Parameter Description Strategy Settings EnableTrading Enable/disable trading MagicNumber Unique identifier for EA trades RiskPercentage Risk per trade (% of account balance) EMA Settings FastEMA Period for faster EMA (e.g., 20) SlowEMA Period for slower EMA (e.g., 50) Fibonacci Settings FibLookback Bars analyzed for swing high/low (e.g., 100) FibThreshold Max distance (pips) from Fib level to trade UseFibFilter Enable Fibonacci validation Trade Settings StopLoss Stop loss in pips (e.g., 100) TakeProfit Take profit in pips (e.g., 50)

Workflow

Initialization ( OnInit ): Validates EMA periods (ensures Fast < Slow).

Initializes EMA indicators and calculates PointMultiplier for broker digit adjustment.

Sets magic number for trade identification. Tick Processing ( OnTick ): Signal Generation : Checks EMA crossover conditions using the latest two bars.

Fibonacci Validation : Identifies recent swing high/low over FibLookback bars. Computes Fibonacci levels and checks proximity to current price.

Trade Execution : Calculates stop loss ( sl ), take profit ( tp ), and lot size. Executes buy/sell orders only if no existing positions.

Risk Management: CalculateLotSize() : Uses account balance, risk percentage, and stop loss to determine position size.

Converts pips to points for SL/TP using PointMultiplier .

Example Trade

Buy Signal : Fast EMA (20) crosses above Slow EMA (50). Current price is within 0.5 pips of the 61.8% Fibonacci level. Lot size = (1% of $10,000 account) / (100 pips SL * tick value). Order: Buy 0.15 lots, SL = entry - 100 pips, TP = entry + 50 pips.



Notes

Broker Compatibility : Handles 4/5-digit brokers via PointMultiplier .

Limitations : No trailing stop or recovery mechanism. Single-position logic may miss opportunities in trending markets.

Optimization: Consider adding trend filters (e.g., RSI) or modifying Fibonacci calculation logic for different market conditions.

This EA provides a systematic approach to trading EMA crossovers with Fibonacci confirmation, emphasizing controlled risk and parameter flexibility. Test thoroughly in a demo environment before live deployment.

How to Install Allagain100 ?



To install and use an Expert Advisor (ALLGAIN100) in MetaTrader 5 (MT5), follow these organized steps:

1. Install the ALLGAIN100

Download the ALLGAIN100 : Obtain the ALLGAIN100 file (typically a .ex5 compiled file or .mq5 source code).

Locate the MT5 Folder :

Open MT5, go to File > Open Data Folder .



Navigate to MQL5 > Experts .

Copy the ALLGAIN100 File :

Place the .ex5 file into the Experts folder.



For .mq5 files, compile it first:



Open the .mq5 file in MetaEditor (press F4 in MT5).





Click Compile (or press F7) to generate the .ex5 file.

2. Enable Automated Trading

In MT5, click the Auto Trading button (or press Ctrl+E) on the toolbar to enable ALLGAIN100s.

3. Attach the ALLGAIN100 to a Chart

Open the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N).

Drag the ALLGAIN100 from the Expert Advisors list onto your desired chart.

Configure settings (e.g., lot size, risk parameters) in the pop-up window.

Ensure Allow Automated Trading is checked in the ALLGAIN100 settings.

4. Adjust Permissions

Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors :

Check Allow automated trading .



Enable Allow DLL imports (if the ALLGAIN100 requires external libraries).



Set Allow WebRequest if needed.

5. Test the ALLGAIN100

Backtesting :

Open the Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R).



Select the ALLGAIN100, symbol, timeframe, and date range.



Click Start to run historical tests.

Forward Testing :

Run the ALLGAIN100 on a live chart with Visual Mode in the Strategy Tester for rAllgain100l-time simulation.

6. Monitor Live Execution

Keep the ALLGAIN100 attached to the chart for live trading.

Check the Experts tab in the Toolbox (Ctrl+T) for logs/errors.

Ensure your broker allows ALLGAIN100s and that your account has sufficient margin.

Troubleshooting Tips

ALLGAIN100 Not AppAllgain100ring? Confirm the file is in MQL5/Experts (not MQL4).

Compilation Errors : Fix code issues in .mq5 files using MetaEditor.

Dependency Issues : Install required indicators (into MQL5/Indicators ) or DLLs (into MQL5/Libraries ).

Broker Restrictions : Verify symbol names, execution modes, and trading hours align with your broker.

Key Considerations

Test ALLGAIN100s thoroughly in a demo account before live use.

Monitor performance during market volatility or news events.

Ensure your VPS (if used) is reliable for 24/5 operation.

By following these steps, you can effectively automate your trading strategies in MT5.

