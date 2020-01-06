MA Fly EURUSD mt5

Backtest from 2003-2019 MetaQuotes Data Every Tick Mode

EA created for EURUSD H1

Open transaction based on MA and Volume

Close transaction based on RSI or take profit

One transaction at the time.

No adding position, no martingale, no grid.



My recommendations:

For "safe mode" i recommend 0.1 lot per 10000USD

For "risky mode" i recommend 0.5 lot per 10000USD

Personally i use 0.3 lot per 10000 USD

Fell free to increase lot size while you earn.



This EA does not open transaction everyday, but wait for good signal to enter the market so be patient and you will be satisfied in long term.

Testing the robot/EA: