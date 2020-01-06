MA Fly EURUSD mt5
- Experts
- Sebastian Furmanek
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Backtest from 2003-2019 MetaQuotes Data Every Tick Mode
EA created for EURUSD H1
Open transaction based on MA and Volume
Close transaction based on RSI or take profit
One transaction at the time.
No adding position, no martingale, no grid.
My recommendations:
For "safe mode" i recommend 0.1 lot per 10000USD
For "risky mode" i recommend 0.5 lot per 10000USD
Personally i use 0.3 lot per 10000 USD
Fell free to increase lot size while you earn.
This EA does not open transaction everyday, but wait for good signal to enter the market so be patient and you will be satisfied in long term.
Testing the robot/EA: