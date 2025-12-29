Introduction

Gold Kinetic Reversal PRO MT5 - Gold Impulse Reversal Strategy

Gold Kinetic Reversal PRO MT5 is an expert advisor specialized exclusively in the gold market (XAUUSD). Developed after years of research into the unique patterns of this precious metal, it implements an advanced methodology combining price dynamics analysis with conservative risk management.

Trading Philosophy

The strategy is based on identifying specific moments where the gold market exhibits significant impulsive movements preceding controlled correction phases. Our system operates based on market phase transitions, capturing opportunities where supply and demand dynamics present temporary imbalances.

Technical Features

Impulse detection algorithm optimized for gold volatility

Parameters specifically calibrated for XAUUSD

Pre-entry condition validation system

Automatic stop level management according to broker rules

Intelligent position size normalization

Integrated Risk Management

Predefined favorable risk/reward ratio

Configurable maximum spread filter

Minimum volume per trade validation

Protection against adverse market conditions

Does not use martingale, grid or high-risk strategies

Gold-Specific Optimization

The EA includes parameters optimized exclusively for the gold market, considering its unique volatility characteristics, behavior across different sessions, and seasonal patterns.

Technical Requirements

Broker with competitive gold spreads (ECN/RAW recommended)

Netting type account

Minimum leverage: 1:100 (1:500 recommended)

Minimum deposit: $500 for 1:500 leverage

VPS highly recommended for continuous operation

User-Configurable Parameters

Position size (automatically normalized)

Maximum allowed spread

Magic number for identification

Support and Updates

Technical support via MQL5 chat system

Free updates for 12 months

Detailed installation and configuration manual

User community for experience exchange

Important Note

Metal trading involves risk of loss. This software is a trading assistance tool and does not guarantee positive results. Testing on a demo account before real use is recommended.