Gold Kinetic Reversal PRO MT5
- Experts
- Mohamed Chadlioui Ezzamouri
- Version: 3.1
- Activations: 10
Introduction
Gold Kinetic Reversal PRO MT5 is an expert advisor specialized exclusively in the gold market (XAUUSD). Developed after years of research into the unique patterns of this precious metal, it implements an advanced methodology combining price dynamics analysis with conservative risk management.
Trading Philosophy
The strategy is based on identifying specific moments where the gold market exhibits significant impulsive movements preceding controlled correction phases. Our system operates based on market phase transitions, capturing opportunities where supply and demand dynamics present temporary imbalances.
Technical Features
- Impulse detection algorithm optimized for gold volatility
- Parameters specifically calibrated for XAUUSD
- Pre-entry condition validation system
- Automatic stop level management according to broker rules
- Intelligent position size normalization
Integrated Risk Management
- Predefined favorable risk/reward ratio
- Configurable maximum spread filter
- Minimum volume per trade validation
- Protection against adverse market conditions
- Does not use martingale, grid or high-risk strategies
Gold-Specific Optimization
The EA includes parameters optimized exclusively for the gold market, considering its unique volatility characteristics, behavior across different sessions, and seasonal patterns.
Technical Requirements
- Broker with competitive gold spreads (ECN/RAW recommended)
- Netting type account
- Minimum leverage: 1:100 (1:500 recommended)
- Minimum deposit: $500 for 1:500 leverage
- VPS highly recommended for continuous operation
User-Configurable Parameters
- Position size (automatically normalized)
- Maximum allowed spread
- Magic number for identification
Support and Updates
- Technical support via MQL5 chat system
- Free updates for 12 months
- Detailed installation and configuration manual
- User community for experience exchange
Important Note
Metal trading involves risk of loss. This software is a trading assistance tool and does not guarantee positive results. Testing on a demo account before real use is recommended.