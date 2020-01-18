The Rise MT5
Marta Gonzalez
The Rise: It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trade.
Is a revolution in the customization of the trading.
The Rise is a expert advisor based in the indicator
The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44511)
This system uses operations groups, which always beat the market
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
- Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
- "Safety first" approach in development.
- Stress-tests on historical data on multiple pairs.
- Fully automatic.
- Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
- Fast VPS a most.
- The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
- Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD.
Lot_init: Value of initial lot of the group operations.
Basket: Value of exit in the operations groups.
Rise: Value of trend Power for the entry.
Principal Set to The Rise: https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/732294