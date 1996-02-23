Elasticity MT5

Elasticity - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.







This EA modifies the distances depending on the market situation, being able to shorten or increase the distances depending on how the algorithm reads the market.



The system operates market breaks. Looking for the market point of greater efficiency ris/ benefit , to minimize the risks of margin call.

The system uses two different algorithms, one to follow the trend and the other to operate market pullbacks. Depending on the evolution of the trade, the system automatically selects the most appropriate algorithm. The two algorithms work independently but coordinated to get out in profit





The system uses multiple lot depending on the algorithm, the initial lot is double the one marked as the minimum lot and is used as a reference in the algorithm.

The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions.

The system is very intuitive and you only have to adjust the distances to adapt to the volatility and moment.



Elasticity it It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.



You can download the demo and test it yourself.



Elasticity it Is the trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners !





Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data. Fully automatic. Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. Fast VPS a most.

Input parameters:

Magic Number of the EA : One different number for pair. Base distance of the Recovery algorithm : Base distance for the algoritm of pullbacks algorithm

Easticity of the Recovery algorithm: Modulating coefficient of the variability of the recovery distance depending on the market.

Base distance of the Trend algorithm : Base distance to decide the next order in the trend following algorithm

MIN LOT, INITIAL LOT IS DOUBLE OF THIS LOT : MIN LOT, INITIAL LOT IS DOUBLE OF THIS LOT.

You must configure the recovery distance that trades false breakouts and the trend distance that trades following the trend, increasing the power of the trade depending on the power of the trend.

The lot that is entered in the field does not correspond to the initial is the minimum lot used in the algorithm, the system will start the algorithm using double lot of the field and depending on whether the market initiates a breakout or a pullback it will go performing operations with different lots.





