This is a professional Expert Advisor, which implements the strategy of trading using the Divergents and DivergentsPoint indicators, as wells as filters of the global trend on higher periods. Analyzing the indicators, the system enters the market with a limited martingale and the ability to open up to 8 orders in one direction. Each series of orders has mandatory TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. Also, a trailing stop based on the SAR indicator is activated for a series in breakeven. The robot automatically adjusts parameters both for 4-digit and 5-digit quotes. Settings are simple and intuitive.

The robot is configured to work with EURUSD. Settings should be selected manually for other pairs!





Parameters