Agile
- Experts
- Andriy Sydoruk
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is a professional Expert Advisor, which implements the strategy of trading using the Divergents and DivergentsPoint indicators, as wells as filters of the global trend on higher periods. Analyzing the indicators, the system enters the market with a limited martingale and the ability to open up to 8 orders in one direction. Each series of orders has mandatory TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. Also, a trailing stop based on the SAR indicator is activated for a series in breakeven. The robot automatically adjusts parameters both for 4-digit and 5-digit quotes. Settings are simple and intuitive.
Parameters
- Magic - sets the magic number.
- SlipPage - requotes.
- OnBuy - enable only buy trades.
- OnSell - enable only sell trades.
- Lot - sets lot size for market entry (overrides Risk).
- Risk - lot calculation depending on the deposit. We recommend that you use Risk, rather than Lot.
- LotDecimal - lot rounding.
- LimitOrders - limit on the number of orders.
- LotExponent - ratio that defines the progressive lot increase.
- PipStep - step between adjacent orders in points.
- StopLoss, TakeProfit - stop loss and take profit.
- trStep, trMaximum - settings of the SAR indicator for trailing stop.
- Index - index of the initial bar for the indicator.
- TrendPeriod - period of the trend indicator.
- TrendLevel - level for the trend indicator.
- TrendInversion - inversion of signals for the trend indicator.
- Period - period of the base indicator.
- Trend - level for the base indicator.
- Inversion - inversion of signals for the base indicator.