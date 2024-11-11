Candles Delta Painter MT5

The indicator colors the candles relative to their volume delta. The calculation of the candles delta is based on the tick history or on the deals tape history (see below for a description of the input variable "Volumes").



Coloring is performed by two parameters :

by delta sign, as candle color,

by delta value, as candle color contrast against chart window background color.





In addition to coloring the candles, the indicator also displays the delta profile on the interval specified by the user between two vertical lines. Coloring of the profile clusters is performed similarly to coloring of the candles.



Input variables :



Volumes :

Tick - based on tick history, where each ascending tick is taken as a unit of buy volume, and each descending tick is taken as a unit of sell volume.



Real - based on the "Time And Sales" deals tape, provided that the trading symbol has a deals tape history. ProfileStep - profile calculation step, as thickness of one cluster, specified by integer number of points of trading symbol. RestFilter - activates algorithm of mutual cancellation of volumes of opposite sign relative to course of events in time. RestDuration - duration of history section of "RestFilter" function is specified by number of candles. RecalculationTiming - recalculation period, set in seconds. The remaining input variables relate to color and style settings, and their purpose is clear from their name.



Indicator features : Since the indicator uses tick history (or deals history), it can become quite heavy on high timeframes, starting with D1, so the recalculation period value should be increased. To get a good image, in the properties of the chart window, set the colors of the standard candles to some faded color close to the background color of the chart window.



