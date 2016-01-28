AnyProfile MT5

5

The indicator displays market profiles of any duration in any place on the chart.

Simply create a rectangle on the chart and this rectangle will be automatically filled by the profile. Change the size of the rectangle or move it - the profile will automatically follow the changes.


Operation features


The indicator is controlled directly from the chart window using the panel of buttons and fields for entering parameters.

In the lower right corner of the chart window there is a pop-up "AP" button of the main menu, which is conditionally divided into two halves - clicking on the left half switches groups of control buttons, clicking on the right half switches groups of fields for entering parameters.

The indicator properties window contains, basically, only input variables related to the settings of colors, fonts size, line thickness, and so on.

The indicator remembers the settings (button status and numeric field values) individually for each timeframe.

The description of the indicator controls is on the "Comments" tab in post 293 of 21/11/2021.


Reviews 24
Chris Pool
89
Chris Pool 2022.10.22 17:53 
 

Hello Traders, if you are looking for an indicator that will help you find sniper entries, then look no further. AnyProfile (Volume Profile, and so much more!) will help you follow big institutions as they are not able to hide their footprints. Volume is often overlooked or underused, but it is the only true indication of where big institutions are building their positions. Candle patterns, trendlines, S&R, S&D, inducement, etc. are created by big institutions to take your money (mostly algos, which is why they are often so precise), but they can't manipulate volume and you can bet they will defend their positions. AnyProfile can assist you in trading with the big institutions and not against them. I never place a trade without consulting it first. You will find that this is the only indicator that you will want on your charts. Go get it!

Daniel Christian Haehner
134
Daniel Christian Haehner 2022.08.25 11:56 
 

Where i can get the anyprofile 2.0?

znyazo
47
znyazo 2022.07.21 08:08 
 

the guy is quick to respond and offers solutions that work. you are amazing my guy and your indicator is super dope :)

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Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
FX Volume MT5
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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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The balance of supply and demand is a simple and effective market analysis method. The supply and demand diagram can show you in advance, even before the trend reversal, where the supply ends and the demand is already emerging, where the demand ends and the supply is emerging, while substantially increasing the probability of making a deal in the right direction and with a high profit factor. Indicator signals The indicator uses the price/volume values to generate signals: ED – excess demand. E
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The indicator displays market profiles of any duration in any place on the chart. Simply create a rectangle on the chart and this rectangle will be automatically filled by the profile. Change the size of the rectangle or move it - the profile will automatically follow the changes. Operation features The indicator is controlled directly from the chart window using the panel of buttons and fields for entering parameters. In the lower right corner of the chart window there is a pop-up "AP" button
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The indicator displays volume clusters or volume profiles to choose from. For trading symbols which contain the tape of deals, the indicator can perform calculations based on the tape of deals. Input variables StepPoint  - cluster step in points, if the value is zero, the step is assigned automatically. HistoryTicks  - size of tick history (for VolumeType in the mode TimeAndSales). AssociatedTimeframe  - binding the indicator to the specified timeframe of the chart, if the value is equal to Cu
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The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
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The indicator displays the orders book, as well as increases its depth, remembering the location of orders that have gone beyond the current "window" view. Indicator capability Display the levels of open positions. Simulation of placing/cancelling/editing pending orders directly in the displayed orders book. Indicator features The orders book display works only on those trading symbols for which it is broadcast by the broker. To reset the information about the rows that were recorded in the Sm
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The indicator displays volume profiles based on the nesting principle. Profiles periods are pre-set so that each subsequent profile has a length twice as long as the length of the previous profile. In addition to profiles, the indicator displays volume clusters sorted by color, depending on the volume they contain. Indicator operation features The indicator works on typical timeframes from M5 to MN, but for calculations uses historical data from smaller timeframes: M1 - for timeframes from M5
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The indicator displays peak levels of activity formed by the maximum volume, tracks the correlation of the candles on all timeframes (from the highest to the lowest one). Each volume level is a kind of key trading activity. The most important cluster is inside a month, week, day, hour, etc. Indicator operation features A volume level receives Demand status if the nearest volume level located to the left and above has been broken upwards. A volume level receives Supply status if the nearest volu
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4.89 (9)
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The balance of supply and demand is a simple and effective market analysis method. The supply and demand diagram can show you in advance, even before the trend reversal, where the supply ends and the demand is already emerging, where the demand ends and the supply is emerging, while substantially increasing the probability of making a deal in the right direction and with a high profit factor. Indicator Signals The indicator uses the price/volume values to generate signals: ED – excess demand. E
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The utility displays the order book, as well as increases its depth, remembering the location of applications that have gone beyond the current "window" view. With the utility user can perform quick trading actions in one click - placing/cancelling/editing of explicit and hidden orders, and also opening/editing positions. Utility features The orders book display works only on those trading symbols for which it is broadcast by the broker. To reset the information about the rows that were recorde
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5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays the delta and the cumulative delta based on the "Time & Sales" deals list data. In addition to the standard timeframes, the indicator displays data regarding the seconds timeframes (S5, S10, S15, S20, S30) to choose from. Using the rectangle, user can select an arbitrary area in the indicator subwindow to view the ratio of the volumes of deals of buyers and sellers within this area. Indicator features: The indicator works correctly only on those trading symbols for which
BoxChart MT4
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4.4 (5)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
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5 (2)
Utilities
The utility refers to probabilistic analysis tools, in particular the Monte Carlo method. The Monte Carlo method is defined as the simulation of processes in purpose to evaluate their probabilistic characteristics and apply them to the solvable task. Operation features The simulation uses a tick model with the subsequent transformation to the candles form, as a model as close as possible to the real market process. The utility generates a stream of a random tick sequence until a result with the
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Evgeny Shevtsov
Indicators
The indicator calculates volume profiles dynamically and displays the result as VAL, VAH and POC curves. Indicator features The indicator uses the historical data of the lower (relative to the current) timeframes for calculations: M1 - for timeframes up to H1, M5 - for timeframe H1, M15 - for timeframe H4, H1 - for timeframe D1, H4 - for timeframe W1, D1 - for timeframe MN. The color of the DPOC curve sections is determined by comparing the volume of the POC levels of all profiles that make up
Clusters Chart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (6)
Indicators
The indicator displays volume clusters or volume profiles to choose from. Input variables StepPoint  - cluster step in points, if the value is zero, the step is assigned automatically. AssociatedTimeframe  - binding the indicator to the specified timeframe of the chart, if the value is equal to Current, the indicator works on all timeframes. ClustersVolume  - volume in clusters: All  - all volume. Active  - active volume (which produced the price movement). ClustersAsDelta  - difference betwee
Neural Predictor MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
2 (1)
Indicators
The indicator refers to the means of probabilistic analysis. Prediction is performed by the Monte Carlo method together with a mathematical model of a neuron. But, the modeling of samples for this method is made not artificially, but comes from the original "nature", that is, from history. The number of samples and the detail of their modeling is achieved using the lower (relative current) timeframe. Indicator algorithm : In general terms, the algorithm boils down to the fact that the indica
BoxChart MT5
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5 (7)
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The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Market Marker MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
3.8 (5)
Indicators
The indicator displays peak levels of activity formed by the maximum volume, tracks the correlation of the candles on all timeframes (from the highest to the lowest one). Each volume level is a kind of key trading activity. The most important cluster is inside a month, week, day, hour, etc. Indicator operation features A volume level receives Demand status if the nearest volume level located to the left and above has been broken upwards. A volume level receives Supply status if the nearest volu
Monte Carlo Predictor MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
Utilities
The utility refers to probabilistic analysis tools, in particular the Monte Carlo method. The Monte Carlo method is defined as the simulation of processes in purpose to evaluate their probabilistic characteristics and apply them to the solvable task. Operation features The simulation uses a tick model with the subsequent transformation to the candles form, as a model as close as possible to the real market process. The utility generates a stream of a random tick sequence until a result with th
Dynamic POC MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator calculates volume profiles dynamically and displays the result as VAL, VAH and POC curves. Indicator features The indicator uses the historical data of the lower (relative to the current) timeframes for calculations: M1 - for timeframes up to H1, M5 - for timeframe H1, M15 - for timeframe H4, H1 - for timeframe D1, H4 - for timeframe W1, D1 - for timeframe MN. The color of the DPOC curve sections is determined by comparing the volume of the POC levels of all profiles that make up
Neural Predictor MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
Indicators
The indicator refers to the means of probabilistic analysis. Prediction is performed by the Monte Carlo method together with a mathematical model of a neuron. But, the modeling of samples for this method is made not artificially, but comes from the original "nature", that is, from history. The number of samples and the detail of their modeling is achieved using the lower (relative current) timeframe. Indicator algorithm : In general terms, the algorithm boils down to the fact that the indica
Candles Delta Painter MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
Indicators
The indicator colors the candles relative to their volume delta. The calculation of the candles delta is based on the tick history or on the deals tape history (see below for a description of the input variable "Volumes"). Coloring is performed by two parameters : by delta sign, as candle color, by delta value, as candle color contrast against chart window background color. In addition to coloring the candles, the indicator also displays the delta profile on the interval specified by the user
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Chris Pool
89
Chris Pool 2022.10.22 17:53 
 

Hello Traders, if you are looking for an indicator that will help you find sniper entries, then look no further. AnyProfile (Volume Profile, and so much more!) will help you follow big institutions as they are not able to hide their footprints. Volume is often overlooked or underused, but it is the only true indication of where big institutions are building their positions. Candle patterns, trendlines, S&R, S&D, inducement, etc. are created by big institutions to take your money (mostly algos, which is why they are often so precise), but they can't manipulate volume and you can bet they will defend their positions. AnyProfile can assist you in trading with the big institutions and not against them. I never place a trade without consulting it first. You will find that this is the only indicator that you will want on your charts. Go get it!

Daniel Christian Haehner
134
Daniel Christian Haehner 2022.08.25 11:56 
 

Where i can get the anyprofile 2.0?

Evgeny Shevtsov
89135
Reply from developer Evgeny Shevtsov 2022.08.25 12:15
Perhaps only the "Service Desk" will be able to help you.
But I can't say that for sure.
znyazo
47
znyazo 2022.07.21 08:08 
 

the guy is quick to respond and offers solutions that work. you are amazing my guy and your indicator is super dope :)

long20
29
long20 2022.05.11 06:24 
 

Hello adimin, can u add footprint too?

Evgeny Shevtsov
89135
Reply from developer Evgeny Shevtsov 2022.05.11 07:35
Hello.
In the context of trading, the word "footprint" has many interpretations. What exactly do you mean?
However, the "Reviews" tab is not intended for dialogue, and if the question is still relevant, then write on the "Comments" tab.
Kasim Ijelu
539
Kasim Ijelu 2021.12.28 01:58 
 

Simply Excellent

Rodrigo Braz
23
Rodrigo Braz 2021.06.20 03:57 
 

Hola, yo te compre el anydesk v3.5 y al correrlo ahora en mt5 en otra maquina, no funciona.... me puedes ayudar?

Evgeny Shevtsov
89135
Reply from developer Evgeny Shevtsov 2021.06.20 19:49
I'm sorry, but I'll answer in English.
I know a little English and if my translator does not translate correctly, I will be able to notice it.
But if I answer in your language, I'm not sure if the translation is correct.
If you run the indicator on another PC (not on the one where you bought the indicator), then licensing is probably required there.
With this question, you should contact the MQL5 Service Desk, because such questions are only within their competence.
If you have any more questions, start the dialogue on the "Comments" tab, as it is more designed for conducting a dialogue than the "Reviews" tab.
Roberto Arlan
117
Roberto Arlan 2021.05.10 23:02 
 

O indicador seria perfeito se não travasse o metatrade, quando abro duas telas lado a lado.

ivanvp2
89
ivanvp2 2021.01.07 14:09 
 

Отличный индюк! Все видно!

Зуфар Исмагилов
23
Зуфар Исмагилов 2020.11.11 09:04 
 

Super!

Raul Bartolamei
61
Raul Bartolamei 2020.09.16 16:08 
 

Hi, would be very nice if we could configure hotkey for types os volume profile (MD)... very good indicator, congratulations!

wsw2000
70
wsw2000 2020.06.23 18:03 
 

Very good indicator: highly flexibile and customizable (there are so many options that it takes sometimes to elarn how to use it well but it is great). This is really a professional Market Profile package, I recommend it. Support is also very fast, polite and accurate. Thank you.

joshuacoppins
31
joshuacoppins 2020.06.18 08:09 
 

Superior Support,Value = 100%,Thx a Lot!

Dan_2pq
32
Dan_2pq 2020.06.10 02:03 
 

One of the best. Thanks to the developer.

rajeshram
224
rajeshram 2020.06.09 12:07 
 

The author Evgeny is very professional and this indicator is a very good one. Thank you!

1600005347
215
1600005347 2019.12.08 15:02 
 

Best one in mt5

CryptoCowboy
78
CryptoCowboy 2019.02.04 19:29 
 

This indicator may have single-handedly placed the metatrader platform as a whole on a new playing field. It simply doesn't get any better than this. The author has thought of everything. Has proven to be absolutely invaluable to my trading.

Onofre Lima
46
Onofre Lima 2019.01.07 02:17 
 

Hi Guy!!

I need help to configure any profile indicator.

israelicc
58
israelicc 2018.09.17 03:00 
 

Hands down, best MKTP on the MQL5!

ViniciusFrg
25
ViniciusFrg 2018.07.03 19:37 
 

The very best volume profile and TPO profile for MT5! :D

slamburger
44
slamburger 2017.05.16 00:40 
 

очень полезная штуковина!

12
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