Demand And Supply Diagram MT5

5

The balance of supply and demand is a simple and effective market analysis method.

The supply and demand diagram can show you in advance, even before the trend reversal, where the supply ends and the demand is already emerging, where the demand ends and the supply is emerging, while substantially increasing the probability of making a deal in the right direction and with a high profit factor.


Indicator signals

The indicator uses the price/volume values to generate signals:

  • ED – excess demand.
  • ES – excess supply.
  • ND – no demand (accompanied by a warning message "Sell area").
  • NS – no supply (accompanied by a warning message "Buy area").

It also monitors the sequence of these signals, determines the elasticity of demand/supply to the price and gives a confirmation message "Buy point" or "Sell point".


Input Variables

  • Alerts – enables/disables additional showing of signals in the alert window, as well as additional push messages.
  • Advise - enables/disables trading tips.
  • Labels – enables/disables the display of signal labels on the chart.
  • Viewing – enables/disables the full display of the diagram (Alerts and Advise retain their functionality, if they are enabled).
  • Position – location of the diagram along the time scale.
  • Average - calculation mode of the diagram's midpoint, moving average or weighted average based on volume.
  • Deviation - calculation mode of the diagram's amplitude, the maximum or standard deviation.
  • Signal - data set (supply and demand and/or total volume) to be used for generation of the trade signal.
  • Reverse - enable/disable the diagram calculation mode in terms of limit orders.
  • ExcessValidate - the mode of tracking subsequent chains of signals, this option works as a filter.
  • ElasticityValidate - check the elasticity of supply/demand to the price, with selection of the position opening type; the option acts as an additional filter.
  • Profile - calculation mode of volume profile: normal profile, difference profile and profile of open interest, mathematically obtained by successively zeroing the mutually exclusive volumes.
  • Timing - diagram recalculation frequency.
  • Volumes – type of volumes, tick or real if provided by the broker.
  • TfShift – shift of the applied period.
  • Correlation - enable/disable the mode of checking the correlation between the trade signals of the current and the higher timeframes.
  • LowLevelValue – below this value the volume is considered as low, in percent.
  • LowestLevelValue – below this value the volume is considered as very low, in percent.
  • HighLevelValue - above this value the volume is considered as high, in percent.
  • HighestLevelValue - above this value the volume is considered as very high, in percent.
  • PeriodForXX – an arbitrary period for a specific timeframe.
  • DurationParts – the number of the diagram sectors along the time scale.
  • StandardDeviations - standard deviation mode multiplier.
  • ProfileMaxLengthPix - limit on the profile length in pixels.
  • LeftShiftPix – shift of the diagram to the left, in pixels.
  • WidthPix – width of the diagram, in pixels.
  • FontSize – font size.

The remaining inputs refer to line color and width settings, and their purpose is clear from their names.


Operation features

The presence of a "Buy point" / "Sell point" is expressed by a text message, and also accompanied by a flashing of the relevant price tag. Only these two combinations together should be perceived as a valid presence of the signal.

The full recalculation of the diagram is performed according to the Timing variable, a signal is checked on every tick.

A line with a width of zero is not displayed and not considered in the formation of signals.

You can scroll the chart and view its historic diagram and signals.

Alerts and trading tips are given for the periods ranging from current and higher.

The volumes on the diagram are cumulative and normalized to the percentage calculation.

Reviews 10
timurzyan
246
timurzyan 2025.05.14 17:48 
 

Евгений, добрый день! Пофиг на звезды, их явно не хватает. Пользуюсь комплектом из Ваших индикаторов: собственно диаграмма и еще кумулятив дельта. Хочу вам выразить огромную благодарность, ибо это просто пушка - ракета. Творите и создавайте дальше, нам во благо. Спасибо большое!!!

apricum
560
apricum 2022.01.31 08:12 
 

Very interesting project. Big potential. The author has a very helpful and professional approach. I evaluate everything very positively.

Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2021.06.18 16:46 
 

nothing to say more than perfect job . thanks

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4.26 (19)
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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Quant Direction MT5
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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The indicator displays market profiles of any duration in any place on the chart. Simply create a rectangle on the chart and this rectangle will be automatically filled by the profile. Change the size of the rectangle or move it - the profile will automatically follow the changes. Operation features The indicator is controlled directly from the chart window using the panel of buttons and fields for entering parameters. In the lower right corner of the chart window there is a pop-up "AP" button
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The indicator displays volume clusters or volume profiles to choose from. For trading symbols which contain the tape of deals, the indicator can perform calculations based on the tape of deals. Input variables StepPoint  - cluster step in points, if the value is zero, the step is assigned automatically. HistoryTicks  - size of tick history (for VolumeType in the mode TimeAndSales). AssociatedTimeframe  - binding the indicator to the specified timeframe of the chart, if the value is equal to Cu
Cumulative Delta MT5
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The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
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The indicator displays market profiles of any duration in any place on the chart. Simply create a rectangle on the chart and this rectangle will be automatically filled by the profile. Change the size of the rectangle or move it - the profile will automatically follow the changes. Operation features The indicator is controlled directly from the chart window using the panel of buttons and fields for entering parameters. In the lower right corner of the chart window there is a pop-up "AP" button
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The indicator displays volume profiles based on the nesting principle. Profiles periods are pre-set so that each subsequent profile has a length twice as long as the length of the previous profile. In addition to profiles, the indicator displays volume clusters sorted by color, depending on the volume they contain. Indicator operation features The indicator works on typical timeframes from M5 to MN, but for calculations uses historical data from smaller timeframes: M1 - for timeframes from M5
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The indicator displays peak levels of activity formed by the maximum volume, tracks the correlation of the candles on all timeframes (from the highest to the lowest one). Each volume level is a kind of key trading activity. The most important cluster is inside a month, week, day, hour, etc. Indicator operation features A volume level receives Demand status if the nearest volume level located to the left and above has been broken upwards. A volume level receives Supply status if the nearest volu
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4.89 (9)
Indicators
The balance of supply and demand is a simple and effective market analysis method. The supply and demand diagram can show you in advance, even before the trend reversal, where the supply ends and the demand is already emerging, where the demand ends and the supply is emerging, while substantially increasing the probability of making a deal in the right direction and with a high profit factor. Indicator Signals The indicator uses the price/volume values to generate signals: ED – excess demand. E
Smart DOM Driver
Evgeny Shevtsov
Utilities
The utility displays the order book, as well as increases its depth, remembering the location of applications that have gone beyond the current "window" view. With the utility user can perform quick trading actions in one click - placing/cancelling/editing of explicit and hidden orders, and also opening/editing positions. Utility features The orders book display works only on those trading symbols for which it is broadcast by the broker. To reset the information about the rows that were recorde
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5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays the delta and the cumulative delta based on the "Time & Sales" deals list data. In addition to the standard timeframes, the indicator displays data regarding the seconds timeframes (S5, S10, S15, S20, S30) to choose from. Using the rectangle, user can select an arbitrary area in the indicator subwindow to view the ratio of the volumes of deals of buyers and sellers within this area. Indicator features: The indicator works correctly only on those trading symbols for which
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4.4 (5)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Monte Carlo Predictor MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (2)
Utilities
The utility refers to probabilistic analysis tools, in particular the Monte Carlo method. The Monte Carlo method is defined as the simulation of processes in purpose to evaluate their probabilistic characteristics and apply them to the solvable task. Operation features The simulation uses a tick model with the subsequent transformation to the candles form, as a model as close as possible to the real market process. The utility generates a stream of a random tick sequence until a result with the
Dynamic POC MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
Indicators
The indicator calculates volume profiles dynamically and displays the result as VAL, VAH and POC curves. Indicator features The indicator uses the historical data of the lower (relative to the current) timeframes for calculations: M1 - for timeframes up to H1, M5 - for timeframe H1, M15 - for timeframe H4, H1 - for timeframe D1, H4 - for timeframe W1, D1 - for timeframe MN. The color of the DPOC curve sections is determined by comparing the volume of the POC levels of all profiles that make up
Clusters Chart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (6)
Indicators
The indicator displays volume clusters or volume profiles to choose from. Input variables StepPoint  - cluster step in points, if the value is zero, the step is assigned automatically. AssociatedTimeframe  - binding the indicator to the specified timeframe of the chart, if the value is equal to Current, the indicator works on all timeframes. ClustersVolume  - volume in clusters: All  - all volume. Active  - active volume (which produced the price movement). ClustersAsDelta  - difference betwee
Neural Predictor MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
2 (1)
Indicators
The indicator refers to the means of probabilistic analysis. Prediction is performed by the Monte Carlo method together with a mathematical model of a neuron. But, the modeling of samples for this method is made not artificially, but comes from the original "nature", that is, from history. The number of samples and the detail of their modeling is achieved using the lower (relative current) timeframe. Indicator algorithm : In general terms, the algorithm boils down to the fact that the indica
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Market Marker MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
3.8 (5)
Indicators
The indicator displays peak levels of activity formed by the maximum volume, tracks the correlation of the candles on all timeframes (from the highest to the lowest one). Each volume level is a kind of key trading activity. The most important cluster is inside a month, week, day, hour, etc. Indicator operation features A volume level receives Demand status if the nearest volume level located to the left and above has been broken upwards. A volume level receives Supply status if the nearest volu
Monte Carlo Predictor MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
Utilities
The utility refers to probabilistic analysis tools, in particular the Monte Carlo method. The Monte Carlo method is defined as the simulation of processes in purpose to evaluate their probabilistic characteristics and apply them to the solvable task. Operation features The simulation uses a tick model with the subsequent transformation to the candles form, as a model as close as possible to the real market process. The utility generates a stream of a random tick sequence until a result with th
Dynamic POC MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator calculates volume profiles dynamically and displays the result as VAL, VAH and POC curves. Indicator features The indicator uses the historical data of the lower (relative to the current) timeframes for calculations: M1 - for timeframes up to H1, M5 - for timeframe H1, M15 - for timeframe H4, H1 - for timeframe D1, H4 - for timeframe W1, D1 - for timeframe MN. The color of the DPOC curve sections is determined by comparing the volume of the POC levels of all profiles that make up
Neural Predictor MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
Indicators
The indicator refers to the means of probabilistic analysis. Prediction is performed by the Monte Carlo method together with a mathematical model of a neuron. But, the modeling of samples for this method is made not artificially, but comes from the original "nature", that is, from history. The number of samples and the detail of their modeling is achieved using the lower (relative current) timeframe. Indicator algorithm : In general terms, the algorithm boils down to the fact that the indica
Candles Delta Painter MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
Indicators
The indicator colors the candles relative to their volume delta. The calculation of the candles delta is based on the tick history or on the deals tape history (see below for a description of the input variable "Volumes"). Coloring is performed by two parameters : by delta sign, as candle color, by delta value, as candle color contrast against chart window background color. In addition to coloring the candles, the indicator also displays the delta profile on the interval specified by the user
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timurzyan
246
timurzyan 2025.05.14 17:48 
 

Евгений, добрый день! Пофиг на звезды, их явно не хватает. Пользуюсь комплектом из Ваших индикаторов: собственно диаграмма и еще кумулятив дельта. Хочу вам выразить огромную благодарность, ибо это просто пушка - ракета. Творите и создавайте дальше, нам во благо. Спасибо большое!!!

Evgeny Shevtsov
89150
Reply from developer Evgeny Shevtsov 2025.05.15 04:16
Благодарю. ))
apricum
560
apricum 2022.01.31 08:12 
 

Very interesting project. Big potential. The author has a very helpful and professional approach. I evaluate everything very positively.

Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2021.06.18 16:46 
 

nothing to say more than perfect job . thanks

Mateus Matucuma Teixeira
805
Mateus Matucuma Teixeira 2021.02.23 22:01 
 

Lovely indicator, helps a lot to understand market dynamics and volume flux.

Boriwan
672
Boriwan 2020.12.13 16:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Antonio Carrasco Burgos
47
Antonio Carrasco Burgos 2020.08.26 14:11 
 

Thank you for your answer on the possible crash of the DSD MT5 indicator. After doing some tests, I think I have found the cause. If the "Auto Advance" box is not checked, DSD MT5 is frozen and does not recalculate. Otherwise if it is updated and recalculated. Conclusion: the "auto advance" option on the chart must be checked for DSD MT5 to work.

Devonish
3278
Devonish 2019.10.31 13:02 
 

Very nice quality tool. Suggest you use in conjunction with your existing strategies. Thank you :)

Arjang Aghlara
231
Arjang Aghlara 2019.08.26 02:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wang Chern Hoe
1022
Wang Chern Hoe 2019.01.08 09:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

peep
85
peep 2018.05.15 11:54 
 

Excelent job! :) It would be great to integrate Hurst exponent as an auxiliary price movement ;)

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