Neural Predictor MT5

The indicator refers to the means of probabilistic analysis.
Prediction is performed by the Monte Carlo method together with a mathematical model of a neuron.
But, the modeling of samples for this method is made not artificially, but comes from the original "nature", that is, from history.
The number of samples and the detail of their modeling is achieved using the lower (relative current) timeframe.


Indicator algorithm :


In general terms, the algorithm boils down to the fact that the indicator is trained on the history of cause-samples and effect-samples, forming a kind of cumulative effect-sample, that is, a forecast.
Next the generated forecast is checked for its expressed tendency, and if it satisfies, then this forecast can be taken into account.
At the same time, the forecast candles are repainted in a different color, and the price levels recommended for placement stop-loss and take-profit also appear.

As an expected result in case of a correct forecast - a profitable deal brings several shares of profit.
As an expected result in case of an incorrect forecast - an unprofitable deal brings only one share of loss.

The frequency of full recalculation/retraining is equal to the frequency of the lower timeframe, which is assigned automatically, or can be selected arbitrarily via the input variable.
The duration of the learning history is also set via the input variable, and the very limitation of this duration excludes the effect of overtraining.


Usage strategy :


The opening of a trading position is carried out according to the forecast, which is displayed by yellow candles.
If a trading position has closed at stop-loss, but the previous forecast continues to exist, then you just need to open a position again.
You should hold an opened trading position no longer than the duration of the forecast, that is, no longer than the ForecastDuration distance (see below).

Use this product only as an auxiliary tool of your trading strategy.
In other words, it is not recommended to use this product as a single strategy.


Input variables :


HistoryDuration - the distance learning history, is set by the number of candles of the current timeframe, if the value is set to zero it is assigned automatically.
MovingSampleDuration - the size (duration) of samples, is set by the number of candles of the current timeframe, if the value is set to zero it is assigned automatically.
ForecastDuration - the size (duration) of forecast, is set by the number of candles of the current timeframe, if the value is set to zero it is assigned automatically.
ForecastRangeMultiplier - the multiplier for the forecast amplitude.
ForecastAcceptableTendency - the value of acceptable forecast tendency, is set in ATR-s.
AverageRangeDuration - the period for calculating the ATR value, is set by the number of candles of the current timeframe, if the value is set to zero it is automatically assigned to HistoryDuration.
AverageRangeMultiplier - the multiplier for the ATR value.
ChartMessage - enabling/disabling the message on the chart window.
AlertMessage - enabling/disabling the alert message about the forecast acceptability.
PushMessage - enabling/disabling the push message about the forecast acceptability.
LowerTimeframe - lower timeframe.
VolumesType - volumes type.

The other input variables relate to the color settings and its purpose is clear from its name.


Indicator buffers :


PredictedHighValues - high price values of predicted candles.
PredictedLowValues - low price values of predicted candles.
PredictedOpenValues - open price values of predicted candles.
PredictedCloseValues - close price values of predicted candles.
PredictedVolumeValues - volume column values of predicted candles.

The indicator buffers are not displayed on the chart (the default color is None), because they are intended only when the indicator is called from the outside.
The example code for calling the indicator and checking the acceptability of the forecast tendency value is attached on the "Comments" tab.


Note :


The screenshots show the engineering version of the product in the form of an indicator for the subwindow.

The final version of the product is made in the form of an indicator for the main window and displays only predicted candles.


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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
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Meridian Pro 2.00: Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix for MT5 Meridian Pro 2.00 is a professional adaptive trend matrix for MetaTrader 5. It combines the original Meridian trend engine, a clean chart ribbon, closed-bar signal arrows, an 8-timeframe dashboard, Fuel momentum, weighted consensus, synthetic HTF processing and chart-native higher-timeframe context lines. The goal is simple: read current trend, multi-timeframe structure, strength, momentum and EA-ready state from one discipline
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The balance of supply and demand is a simple and effective market analysis method. The supply and demand diagram can show you in advance, even before the trend reversal, where the supply ends and the demand is already emerging, where the demand ends and the supply is emerging, while substantially increasing the probability of making a deal in the right direction and with a high profit factor. Indicator signals The indicator uses the price/volume values to generate signals: ED – excess demand. E
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The indicator displays volume clusters or volume profiles to choose from. Input variables StepPoint  - cluster step in points, if the value is zero, the step is assigned automatically. AssociatedTimeframe  - binding the indicator to the specified timeframe of the chart, if the value is equal to Current, the indicator works on all timeframes. ClustersVolume  - volume in clusters: All  - all volume. Active  - active volume (which produced the price movement). ClustersAsDelta  - difference betwee
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5 (6)
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The indicator displays volume clusters or volume profiles to choose from. For trading symbols which contain the tape of deals, the indicator can perform calculations based on the tape of deals. Input variables StepPoint  - cluster step in points, if the value is zero, the step is assigned automatically. HistoryTicks  - size of tick history (for VolumeType in the mode TimeAndSales). AssociatedTimeframe  - binding the indicator to the specified timeframe of the chart, if the value is equal to Cu
Smart DOM Driver
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The utility displays the order book, as well as increases its depth, remembering the location of applications that have gone beyond the current "window" view. With the utility user can perform quick trading actions in one click - placing/cancelling/editing of explicit and hidden orders, and also opening/editing positions. Utility features The orders book display works only on those trading symbols for which it is broadcast by the broker. To reset the information about the rows that were recorde
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The indicator displays the delta and the cumulative delta based on the "Time & Sales" deals list data. In addition to the standard timeframes, the indicator displays data regarding the seconds timeframes (S5, S10, S15, S20, S30) to choose from. Using the rectangle, user can select an arbitrary area in the indicator subwindow to view the ratio of the volumes of deals of buyers and sellers within this area. Indicator features: The indicator works correctly only on those trading symbols for which
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The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
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The indicator displays market profiles of any duration in any place on the chart. Simply create a rectangle on the chart and this rectangle will be automatically filled by the profile. Change the size of the rectangle or move it - the profile will automatically follow the changes. Operation features The indicator is controlled directly from the chart window using the panel of buttons and fields for entering parameters. In the lower right corner of the chart window there is a pop-up "AP" button
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The utility refers to probabilistic analysis tools, in particular the Monte Carlo method. The Monte Carlo method is defined as the simulation of processes in purpose to evaluate their probabilistic characteristics and apply them to the solvable task. Operation features The simulation uses a tick model with the subsequent transformation to the candles form, as a model as close as possible to the real market process. The utility generates a stream of a random tick sequence until a result with the
Dynamic POC MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
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The indicator calculates volume profiles dynamically and displays the result as VAL, VAH and POC curves. Indicator features The indicator uses the historical data of the lower (relative to the current) timeframes for calculations: M1 - for timeframes up to H1, M5 - for timeframe H1, M15 - for timeframe H4, H1 - for timeframe D1, H4 - for timeframe W1, D1 - for timeframe MN. The color of the DPOC curve sections is determined by comparing the volume of the POC levels of all profiles that make up
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Evgeny Shevtsov
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The indicator refers to the means of probabilistic analysis. Prediction is performed by the Monte Carlo method together with a mathematical model of a neuron. But, the modeling of samples for this method is made not artificially, but comes from the original "nature", that is, from history. The number of samples and the detail of their modeling is achieved using the lower (relative current) timeframe. Indicator algorithm : In general terms, the algorithm boils down to the fact that the indica
BoxChart MT5
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The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
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Evgeny Shevtsov
3.8 (5)
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The indicator displays peak levels of activity formed by the maximum volume, tracks the correlation of the candles on all timeframes (from the highest to the lowest one). Each volume level is a kind of key trading activity. The most important cluster is inside a month, week, day, hour, etc. Indicator operation features A volume level receives Demand status if the nearest volume level located to the left and above has been broken upwards. A volume level receives Supply status if the nearest volu
Monte Carlo Predictor MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
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The utility refers to probabilistic analysis tools, in particular the Monte Carlo method. The Monte Carlo method is defined as the simulation of processes in purpose to evaluate their probabilistic characteristics and apply them to the solvable task. Operation features The simulation uses a tick model with the subsequent transformation to the candles form, as a model as close as possible to the real market process. The utility generates a stream of a random tick sequence until a result with th
Dynamic POC MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (1)
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The indicator calculates volume profiles dynamically and displays the result as VAL, VAH and POC curves. Indicator features The indicator uses the historical data of the lower (relative to the current) timeframes for calculations: M1 - for timeframes up to H1, M5 - for timeframe H1, M15 - for timeframe H4, H1 - for timeframe D1, H4 - for timeframe W1, D1 - for timeframe MN. The color of the DPOC curve sections is determined by comparing the volume of the POC levels of all profiles that make up
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