DoubleSuperTrend WTC
- Indicators
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Stefano CocconiI worked for years as a software programmer at various companies in the sector, but from 2018 I decided to combine my passion for finance with my skills as a programmer and I started developing automatic trading software.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 1 March 2023
- Activations: 5
Contact me to discover all my services
This indicator is very useful to have a better understanding of the current trend.
With the integration of a trend color cloud it makes it easy to see the price trend immediately on the eye and this allows the trader to make more accurate assessments.
I have been using this indicator for years and I must say that it greatly limits chart errors and trades against the trend
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