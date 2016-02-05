Market Marker MT5

3.8

The indicator displays peak levels of activity formed by the maximum volume, tracks the correlation of the candles on all timeframes (from the highest to the lowest one). Each volume level is a kind of key trading activity. The most important cluster is inside a month, week, day, hour, etc.


Indicator operation features

A volume level receives Demand status if the nearest volume level located to the left and above has been broken upwards. A volume level receives Supply status if the nearest volume level located to the left and below has been broken downwards.

Apart from supply and demand levels, the indicator finds target levels – TFD (Target For Demand) and TFS (Target For Supply). A target level for a demand one is the nearest level located to the left and above and not broken upwards. A target level for a supply one is the nearest level located to the left and below and not broken downwards.


Indicator buttons

  • MTF (MarkersTimeFrame) – select the period, starting from which volume levels are displayed.
  • MM (MarkersMode) – enable/disable level display mode.
  • NM (NearestMarkers) – display only several levels nearest by time that are above and below the current open price. The number of displayed levels is set by MarkersLastNearest input parameter.
  • NL (NormalizationLength) – length of levels is proportional to the candle volumes of the timeframe they belong to. As a result, levels from higher timeframes become longer allowing you to see them more clearly. In normal mode, the length of levels is proportional to the candle volumes of the current timeframe.
  • FL (FixLength) – use the fixed length of levels set in monitor pixels (the length itself is set by MarkersFixLength input parameter).
  • FH (FixHeight) – use the fixed height of levels set in monitor pixels (the height itself is set by MarkersFixHeight input parameter).
  • MV (MarkersView) - representation of levels: thick of thin lines.
  • BV (BordersVisible) - enable/disable period frames.
  • BM (BoxMode) – enable/disable bars coloring mode.


Inputs

  • Alerts - enables/disables additional showing of trading tips in the alert window.
  • Advices - enables/disables trading tips.
  • VolumeIncreaseCheck - cancel the signal if the volume increases as the price approaches the level.
  • BackwardBalanceCheck - cancel the signal if the total summary balance is reversed when the price leaves the level and returns to it.
  • ShowPreliminaryMarkers - show/hide the preliminary levels.
  • VolumesType - type of volumes: tick or real if provided by the broker.
  • ButtonsPosition - arrangement of buttons.
  • MarkersArea - width of the levels based on the timeframe, measured in ATR.
  • MarkersLastNearest - the number of the nearest levels displayed in NM mode.
  • BoxContrast – visualizing parameter for BM mode, default – 1.0, fractional step. If the chart has too many purple and red bars, decrease the variable value below 1.0. If the chart has too many gray and yellow bars with almost no red and purple ones, set the variable value higher than 1.0. This parameter is set only once.
  • FutureSymbol – if you trade a currency pair or a futures, leave the field completely blank. If you trade index, and your broker provides quotes also for the futures on the index, then enter the name of the instrument indicating that futures in this field, for example, #S&P500_M6. Thus, the indicator will work on the index, but the data on the volume will be taken from futures.

The remaining inputs refer to other settings (line color, width or length font size, etc.), and their purpose is clear from their names.

Reviews 5
Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2022.01.02 11:26 
 

Love the indicator so far. Thanks a lot!

Mateus Matucuma Teixeira
804
Mateus Matucuma Teixeira 2021.01.11 14:46 
 

This indicator is awesome with Volume Deltas, Demand and Supply and Weis Waves - it is confusing but perfect, you get used to volumes trading. Author, I thank you so much.

Devonish
3278
Devonish 2019.11.05 16:31 
 

I have been using this for about a week and although it takes a while to get used to the concepts, I am finding it helpful.

Good support from the developer.

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Demand And Supply Diagram MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The balance of supply and demand is a simple and effective market analysis method. The supply and demand diagram can show you in advance, even before the trend reversal, where the supply ends and the demand is already emerging, where the demand ends and the supply is emerging, while substantially increasing the probability of making a deal in the right direction and with a high profit factor. Indicator signals The indicator uses the price/volume values to generate signals: ED – excess demand. E
AnyProfile MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (27)
Indicators
The indicator displays market profiles of any duration in any place on the chart. Simply create a rectangle on the chart and this rectangle will be automatically filled by the profile. Change the size of the rectangle or move it - the profile will automatically follow the changes. Operation features The indicator is controlled directly from the chart window using the panel of buttons and fields for entering parameters. In the lower right corner of the chart window there is a pop-up "AP" button
Clusters Chart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (6)
Indicators
The indicator displays volume clusters or volume profiles to choose from. For trading symbols which contain the tape of deals, the indicator can perform calculations based on the tape of deals. Input variables StepPoint  - cluster step in points, if the value is zero, the step is assigned automatically. HistoryTicks  - size of tick history (for VolumeType in the mode TimeAndSales). AssociatedTimeframe  - binding the indicator to the specified timeframe of the chart, if the value is equal to Cu
Cumulative Delta MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.53 (62)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
Smart Depth Of Market
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.33 (18)
Indicators
The indicator displays the orders book, as well as increases its depth, remembering the location of orders that have gone beyond the current "window" view. Indicator capability Display the levels of open positions. Simulation of placing/cancelling/editing pending orders directly in the displayed orders book. Indicator features The orders book display works only on those trading symbols for which it is broadcast by the broker. To reset the information about the rows that were recorded in the Sm
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.86 (29)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
BoxInside MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M3 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M3 to H1, M5 - for periods from H2 to H12, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considere
FREE
AnyProfile MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (17)
Indicators
The indicator displays market profiles of any duration in any place on the chart. Simply create a rectangle on the chart and this rectangle will be automatically filled by the profile. Change the size of the rectangle or move it - the profile will automatically follow the changes. Operation features The indicator is controlled directly from the chart window using the panel of buttons and fields for entering parameters. In the lower right corner of the chart window there is a pop-up "AP" button
BoxProfile MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.6 (10)
Indicators
The indicator displays volume profiles based on the nesting principle. Profiles periods are pre-set so that each subsequent profile has a length twice as long as the length of the previous profile. In addition to profiles, the indicator displays volume clusters sorted by color, depending on the volume they contain. Indicator operation features The indicator works on typical timeframes from M5 to MN, but for calculations uses historical data from smaller timeframes: M1 - for timeframes from M5
FREE
BoxProfile MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.92 (12)
Indicators
The indicator displays volume profiles based on the nesting principle. Profiles periods are pre-set so that each subsequent profile has a length twice as long as the length of the previous profile. In addition to profiles, the indicator displays volume clusters sorted by color, depending on the volume they contain. Indicator operation features The indicator works on typical timeframes from M5 to MN, but for calculations uses historical data from smaller timeframes: M1 - for timeframes from M5
FREE
FORTS Trading Data
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator has been designed for use on FORTS, but it can also work on other markets, at brokers broadcasting the required data. A peculiarity of these data is that they cannot be requested from the broker's server as a section of history, but can only be obtained for the current moment. The indicator periodically requests the broker, collects to a file and displays the following history from the stored file: The weighted average price. The volume of buy pending orders. The volume of sell pen
FREE
BoxInside MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
FREE
Market Marker MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (8)
Indicators
The indicator displays peak levels of activity formed by the maximum volume, tracks the correlation of the candles on all timeframes (from the highest to the lowest one). Each volume level is a kind of key trading activity. The most important cluster is inside a month, week, day, hour, etc. Indicator operation features A volume level receives Demand status if the nearest volume level located to the left and above has been broken upwards. A volume level receives Supply status if the nearest volu
Demand And Supply Diagram MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.89 (9)
Indicators
The balance of supply and demand is a simple and effective market analysis method. The supply and demand diagram can show you in advance, even before the trend reversal, where the supply ends and the demand is already emerging, where the demand ends and the supply is emerging, while substantially increasing the probability of making a deal in the right direction and with a high profit factor. Indicator Signals The indicator uses the price/volume values to generate signals: ED – excess demand. E
Smart DOM Driver
Evgeny Shevtsov
Utilities
The utility displays the order book, as well as increases its depth, remembering the location of applications that have gone beyond the current "window" view. With the utility user can perform quick trading actions in one click - placing/cancelling/editing of explicit and hidden orders, and also opening/editing positions. Utility features The orders book display works only on those trading symbols for which it is broadcast by the broker. To reset the information about the rows that were recorde
Time And Sales Delta
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays the delta and the cumulative delta based on the "Time & Sales" deals list data. In addition to the standard timeframes, the indicator displays data regarding the seconds timeframes (S5, S10, S15, S20, S30) to choose from. Using the rectangle, user can select an arbitrary area in the indicator subwindow to view the ratio of the volumes of deals of buyers and sellers within this area. Indicator features: The indicator works correctly only on those trading symbols for which
BoxChart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.4 (5)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Monte Carlo Predictor MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (2)
Utilities
The utility refers to probabilistic analysis tools, in particular the Monte Carlo method. The Monte Carlo method is defined as the simulation of processes in purpose to evaluate their probabilistic characteristics and apply them to the solvable task. Operation features The simulation uses a tick model with the subsequent transformation to the candles form, as a model as close as possible to the real market process. The utility generates a stream of a random tick sequence until a result with the
Dynamic POC MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
Indicators
The indicator calculates volume profiles dynamically and displays the result as VAL, VAH and POC curves. Indicator features The indicator uses the historical data of the lower (relative to the current) timeframes for calculations: M1 - for timeframes up to H1, M5 - for timeframe H1, M15 - for timeframe H4, H1 - for timeframe D1, H4 - for timeframe W1, D1 - for timeframe MN. The color of the DPOC curve sections is determined by comparing the volume of the POC levels of all profiles that make up
Clusters Chart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (6)
Indicators
The indicator displays volume clusters or volume profiles to choose from. Input variables StepPoint  - cluster step in points, if the value is zero, the step is assigned automatically. AssociatedTimeframe  - binding the indicator to the specified timeframe of the chart, if the value is equal to Current, the indicator works on all timeframes. ClustersVolume  - volume in clusters: All  - all volume. Active  - active volume (which produced the price movement). ClustersAsDelta  - difference betwee
Neural Predictor MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
2 (1)
Indicators
The indicator refers to the means of probabilistic analysis. Prediction is performed by the Monte Carlo method together with a mathematical model of a neuron. But, the modeling of samples for this method is made not artificially, but comes from the original "nature", that is, from history. The number of samples and the detail of their modeling is achieved using the lower (relative current) timeframe. Indicator algorithm : In general terms, the algorithm boils down to the fact that the indica
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Monte Carlo Predictor MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
Utilities
The utility refers to probabilistic analysis tools, in particular the Monte Carlo method. The Monte Carlo method is defined as the simulation of processes in purpose to evaluate their probabilistic characteristics and apply them to the solvable task. Operation features The simulation uses a tick model with the subsequent transformation to the candles form, as a model as close as possible to the real market process. The utility generates a stream of a random tick sequence until a result with th
Dynamic POC MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator calculates volume profiles dynamically and displays the result as VAL, VAH and POC curves. Indicator features The indicator uses the historical data of the lower (relative to the current) timeframes for calculations: M1 - for timeframes up to H1, M5 - for timeframe H1, M15 - for timeframe H4, H1 - for timeframe D1, H4 - for timeframe W1, D1 - for timeframe MN. The color of the DPOC curve sections is determined by comparing the volume of the POC levels of all profiles that make up
Neural Predictor MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
Indicators
The indicator refers to the means of probabilistic analysis. Prediction is performed by the Monte Carlo method together with a mathematical model of a neuron. But, the modeling of samples for this method is made not artificially, but comes from the original "nature", that is, from history. The number of samples and the detail of their modeling is achieved using the lower (relative current) timeframe. Indicator algorithm : In general terms, the algorithm boils down to the fact that the indica
Candles Delta Painter MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
Indicators
The indicator colors the candles relative to their volume delta. The calculation of the candles delta is based on the tick history or on the deals tape history (see below for a description of the input variable "Volumes"). Coloring is performed by two parameters : by delta sign, as candle color, by delta value, as candle color contrast against chart window background color. In addition to coloring the candles, the indicator also displays the delta profile on the interval specified by the user
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Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2022.01.02 11:26 
 

Love the indicator so far. Thanks a lot!

109892
90
109892 2021.09.17 17:43 
 

Terrible software, Pathetic Support, Wastage of Money - Avoid, Avoid, Avoid !

Mateus Matucuma Teixeira
804
Mateus Matucuma Teixeira 2021.01.11 14:46 
 

This indicator is awesome with Volume Deltas, Demand and Supply and Weis Waves - it is confusing but perfect, you get used to volumes trading. Author, I thank you so much.

faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2020.09.26 20:17 
 

This appears to do what it is supposed to do, but it is not easy to figure out after over a year. Not user friendly, but the price is fair. Update. It has been many months and I thought the Vendor would have put out something instructional.

Devonish
3278
Devonish 2019.11.05 16:31 
 

I have been using this for about a week and although it takes a while to get used to the concepts, I am finding it helpful.

Good support from the developer.

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