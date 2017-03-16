FORTS Trading Data

The indicator has been designed for use on FORTS, but it can also work on other markets, at brokers broadcasting the required data.

A peculiarity of these data is that they cannot be requested from the broker's server as a section of history, but can only be obtained for the current moment.

The indicator periodically requests the broker, collects to a file and displays the following history from the stored file:

The weighted average price.

The volume of buy pending orders.

The volume of sell pending orders.

The volume (quantity) of open positions.

The data is requested once per minute, when a new candle opens on the M1 timeframe. The accumulated data can be viewed on any period, including when scrolling the chart into history.

The indicator does not flicker, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly.

Selection of displayed data is toggled by the Data input variable:

BuyAndSellValues - the volume of buy and sell pending orders.

- the volume of buy and sell pending orders. OpenPositionsValues - the volume (quantity) of open positions.

The line of the weighted average price is always present on the chart, but if it is necessary to hide this line, set its color to "None".

The mode of additional calculations can be toggled using the Calculation input variable:

None - data are displayed as is, without processing.

- data are displayed as is, without processing. Delta - data are displayed in the form of difference between the values of increments (from candle to candle) of the buy and sell volumes.

- data are displayed in the form of difference between the values of increments (from candle to candle) of the buy and sell volumes. DeltaOI - data are displayed in the form of difference between the values of increments (from candle to candle) of the buy and sell volumes, with consideration of the correlation with the increment of the volume of the open positions.

- data are displayed in the form of difference between the values of increments (from candle to candle) of the buy and sell volumes, with consideration of the correlation with the increment of the volume of the open positions. Difference - data are displayed in the form of the actual difference between the values of the buy and sell volumes.

Other input variables:

RowsCount - the number of rows of the profile grid, if 0 the profile is not displayed.

- the number of rows of the profile grid, if 0 the profile is not displayed. DisplayCurrentData - enable/disable the text display of the data requested for the current moment.

- enable/disable the text display of the data requested for the current moment. BuyLineColor - color of the buy volumes line (only for the profile).

- color of the buy volumes line (only for the profile). SellLineColor - color of the sell volumes line (only for the profile).

- color of the sell volumes line (only for the profile). Open Positions LineColor - color of the open position volume line (only for the profile).

- color of the open position volume line (only for the profile). AveragePriceLineColor - color of the weighted average price line.

- color of the weighted average price line. LinesWidth - width of the lines (for the profile and the weighted average price).

The color and thickness of the indicator lines below the chart can be configured as usual in the "Colors" tab of the indicator properties.

The indicator requires a stable Internet connection. When disconnected from the broker's server, "gaps" appear in the indicator values. The accumulated data are stored as binary files in the terminal folder ...MQL5/Files/FTD.

Note!!! Due to the mentioned peculiarities of the used data, the indicator does not plot in the testing mode, and only displays the information requested for the current moment as text.