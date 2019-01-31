Time And Sales Delta

The indicator displays the delta and the cumulative delta based on the "Time & Sales" deals list data.

In addition to the standard timeframes, the indicator displays data regarding the seconds timeframes (S5, S10, S15, S20, S30) to choose from.

Using the rectangle, user can select an arbitrary area in the indicator subwindow to view the ratio of the volumes of deals of buyers and sellers within this area.





Indicator features:

The indicator works correctly only on those trading symbols for which the list of deals "Time and Sales" is broadcast.

For trading symbols that have the tick history without the content of the list of deals, an interpretation algorithm is exist:

Each positive Ask tick is interpreted as the unit of volume to buy.

Each negative Bid tick is interpreted as the unit of volume to sell.

This algorithm works in the mode Calculation=Interpretation and is relevant mainly for currency pairs.





Input variables:



Ticks - size of history.

Mode - indicator modes:

Chart - price chart.



Deals - volumes of buy and sell deals.



Delta - difference between the volumes of buy and sell deals.



CumDelta - cumulative difference between the volumes of buy and sell deals.

ViewPoint - view point:

Limit - in terms of limit orders.



Market - in terms of market orders.

Calculation - calculation mode:

Events - in units of deals events (in ticks).



Contracts - in units of volumes of deals (in contracts).



Interpretation - interpretation by ticks (see section "Indicator features").

CumulativeStartTime - starting date/time for cumulative delta.

CumulativePeriod - period for cumulative display of Mode list modes.

ExceedanceContracts - from the list of deals will be taken deals with the volume not lower than the specified value.

Timing - recalculation frequency in seconds, if the value is zero it is assigned automatically.





The other input variables relate to the color settings, and their purpose becomes clear from their name.



