The Shutter Expert works using pending orders of the Stop-Limit type in a limited number in the series, the series is limited to 3 orders, in the settings you can change the LimitTrades parameter. When the market reaches a given pending order, it turns into a real one and thus a series is formed up to a maximum of 3 orders. The series is closed when the take profit, stop loss or trailing stop is reached. Also, the series can be closed with a close signal.





Work only on the GPBUSD currency pair and the H1 timeframe.





Conditions

Currency pair: GPBUSD Timeframe: H1 Leverage 1: 100 Normal deposit: $ 3000. Allowed spread: up to 200 pips.

Options: