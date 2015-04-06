Shutter
- Experts
-
Ivan SimonikaList of the best products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/dragonivan/seller
e-mail: dragon.ivan.sym@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Shutter Expert works using pending orders of the Stop-Limit type in a limited number in the series, the series is limited to 3 orders, in the settings you can change the LimitTrades parameter. When the market reaches a given pending order, it turns into a real one and thus a series is formed up to a maximum of 3 orders. The series is closed when the take profit, stop loss or trailing stop is reached. Also, the series can be closed with a close signal.
Work only on the GPBUSD currency pair and the H1 timeframe.
Conditions
- Currency pair: GPBUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Leverage 1: 100
- Normal deposit: $ 3000.
- Allowed spread: up to 200 pips.
Options:
- Magic - Magic number.
- Requotes - Requotes.
- tryOrder - The number of repetitions of opening or closing a deal if the market does not allow closing.
- StartVolume - Volume, if money management is disabled (OnRisk = 0).
- OnRisk - Money management, according to the system for calculating the volume relative to the deposit, the base deposit for the calculation is set by the PercentRisk field.
- PercentRisk - Base deposit for calculation.
- StopLoss - Basic stop loss.
- TakeProfit - Basic take profit.
- InsideSegment - Filter for input signals.
- LimitTrades - Limit on the number of orders in a series.
- TrailingOn - Turns on trailing stop.
- TrailingStart - Start of trailing stop.
- TrailingStop - Trailing stop.
- Period - The number of bars to calculate.
- CalcBars - Number of correction bars.
- Size - The size of the pattern.