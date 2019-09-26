SelfAdjusted2EA

Each broker uses different parameters for different currency pairs.

In addition, each currency pair has its own price movements.

Self-Adjusted EA tolerates many of these differences and provides easy operation.

Begining capital must be at least 1.000 USD. with standart lots amount 0.01.

Default parameters are based on variables commonly used by most brokers and can be used for time frames that are in line with the following currency pairs.

If your broker does not give a positive result in this criterion, please report it as a comment. The most appropriate result for your broker will be reviewed and reported separately.

This expert can be used currency pairs in specific timeframes below. You can optimize parameters for your broker settings.

EURUSD M5

AUDUSD M30

AUDCAD M30

AUDCHF H1

AUDJPY H1

AUDNZD H4

CADJPY M30

CADCHF M30

CHFJPY M15

EURAUD M30

EURCAD H1

EURCHF M15

EURJPY H1

EURGBP M30

USDJPY H1

USDCAD H1

GBPCAD H4

GBPAUD D1

GBPNZD H4

GBPJPY H1

GBPUSD M15

GBPCHF H1

NZDCHF M30

NZDJPY D1

EURNZD D1

NZDCAD M30

NZDUSD H4

USDCHF D1

