SelfAdjusted2EA
- Experts
- Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
- Version: 8.80
- Updated: 17 January 2022
- Activations: 5
Each broker uses different parameters for different currency pairs.
In addition, each currency pair has its own price movements.
Self-Adjusted EA tolerates many of these differences and provides easy operation.
Begining capital must be at least 1.000 USD. with standart lots amount 0.01.
Default parameters are based on variables commonly used by most brokers and can be used for time frames that are in line with the following currency pairs.
If your broker does not give a positive result in this criterion, please report it as a comment. The most appropriate result for your broker will be reviewed and reported separately.
This expert can be used currency pairs in specific timeframes below. You can optimize parameters for your broker settings.
EURUSD M5
AUDUSD M30
AUDCAD M30
AUDCHF H1
AUDJPY H1
AUDNZD H4
CADJPY M30
CADCHF M30
CHFJPY M15
EURAUD M30
EURCAD H1
EURCHF M15
EURJPY H1
EURGBP M30
USDJPY H1
USDCAD H1
GBPCAD H4
GBPAUD D1
GBPNZD H4
GBPJPY H1
GBPUSD M15
GBPCHF H1
NZDCHF M30
NZDJPY D1
EURNZD D1
NZDCAD M30
NZDUSD H4
USDCHF D1