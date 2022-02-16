Bunnahabhain is an unique Expert Advisor that uses an arbitrage system. Multi-currency Expert Advisor makes it less vulnerable to market fluctuations. The trading system can work with both large and small deposits.

Do not forget to write to me in private messages, I am ready to help each buyer and suggest about the adviser's work.

Unfortunately, MT4 does not provide the ability to test multi-currency EAs. PROMOTION PRICE 30% SALE

NO MARTINGALE. NO GRID. NO AVERAGING!!! Please if you have any question or some issues write me directly in privat messages. EA installation is very simple. Just drag it on ANY chart and ANY timeframe. EA all doing automatically.

Make sure that Algrotrading is allowed





About Settings



Magic - Magic number of EA. It shoud be any but if it set 0 (Zero) Ea wouldn't use Multithread system. Magic shoud be different of any other EA magic if you use any EA

Maximum Thread - how many maximum Threads you want to use

Balance For One Thread - how many account balance you want to use by each thread

Lots - lot size of orders

Balance For Lots - how many deposit you need to encrease lot size by 0.01

Profit - minimal trailling profit that ea aim to close for each thread

Profit For all Threads - profit that close orders of all threads



Start Hour GMT - time to placing orders

Finish Hour GMT - time to stoping placing orders

Trade in day of week - days when EA working you can turn of days that you don't want to trade ( friday for example )



Index Bunna and Index Thread Multiplication - settings that you shouldn't touch for safety ( this is parametrs that choosen by long live test but if you want to make some experiments on demo or something else you can change it)



Order Comments - just writing (BHB in orders comments)

Account stop loss - a hard stoploss by DrawDawn (For example if it set to 10% and your account have 10% DD it will close all orders)

Open Charts - Automatically open charts with currencies that orders placed now.

About MultiThread system. This system allow you not to start some copies of EA. If you set thread system right and control risk for your deposit it will work in parallel. So if you set 2 Thread it will work like 2 EAs open in same time and working in parallel.



