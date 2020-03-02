Close In Profit Scalper

5

Close In Profit Scalper is a pro Smart Grid forex Scalper Expert Advisor that works with an intelligent strategy to make profit on trend ( up and down ) and recover the lose trades with a smart Strategy as well.

Download These SETs For The best Results: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1sTg7LtEeWZTyZdG_IYJWfO7bvpMoNgwZ

Find 2 Sets, One for GOLD ( XAUUSD ) and the other one is For other Pairs.

Close in Profit EA has 2 Engines:

Engine 1 ( Smart Martingale )  : only made to collect pips from both directions. As soon as EA starts, Engine 1 start grabbing pips whatever is the market direction.

The Settings Parameters of the Close In Profit Scalper Engine 1

initial lot size;
grid distance;
multiplier;
maximum lot size;
allowed spread;
take profit etc..


New trades will keep opening using multiplier at every grid level and cycle will close by profit with enough price retracement.

Engine 2(Smart Hedge):

Engine 2 is bouncer or security guard for Engine 1. Once Engine 1 reaches risk level, Engine 2 steps in to Hedge and gives extra life to EA.
Once price become friendly, Engine 2 will sleep again but again wakes up (reborn) if required.

-Hedge Level: The grid level from where you want a hedge trade in place. Hedge trade will cover all open martingale trades.
- Trailing Stop-loss: This is for hedge trades only. As soon, as price will make given pips retracement,
- Trailing Step: After how many pips, trailing stop-loss should modify.
- Stop-loss: This is also for hedge trades only. If you keep it low,
- Hedge Reborn: Your hedge trade already hit SL or Trailing SL and price start moving again against martingale trades then you may need hedge

trade again to save your account. Here also you have option to completely hedge all trades or partially hedge by using Max Lot Size for Engine 2.
My email ID is available in EA parameters to reach me.

Close In Profit  Forex Scalper EA Requirements that works :

-  Broker with very Tight Spread
- TaimeFrame : 5m; 15m; 30m; 1h
- Start with minimum 1000$+  standard or 100$+ cent account
- Start with lot 0.01
- Avoid Major Red News. Stop the EA 30 minutes before the news and close all open trades
- Resume the EA after 5 hours of Major Red News
- Account leverage must be 1:500 or more
- Enter maximum $ amount in account locking setting which you can afford to lose


  • choose a broker or an account type that has Very Tight spread.




Reviews 4
ryanchan000
737
ryanchan000 2022.04.27 18:55 
 

Nice and helpful author, simply and good strategy product, low dd and profitable!Very good!

safariforex
135
safariforex 2020.12.23 02:13 
 

With a good setting, one of the best EA's I've tried. Done a lot of backtesting and using it on my live account and it's working just fine. Good job.

Win Thu
4860
Win Thu 2020.07.01 14:46 
 

Simply the best EA for gold. highly recommend it..

Filter:
