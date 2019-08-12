SelfAdjustedEA

Each broker uses different parameters for different currency pairs.

In addition, each currency pair has its own price movements.

Self-Adjusted EA tolerates many of these differences and provides easy operation.

Default parameters are based on variables commonly used by most brokers and can be used for time frames that are in line with the following currency pairs.

If your broker does not give a positive result in this criterion, please report it as a comment. The most appropriate result for your broker will be reviewed and reported separately.

***It is not used for currency pairs with a spread over 90.

AUDCAD M30

AUDCHF H1

AUDJPY H1

AUDUSD M30

CADCHF M30

CADJPY M30

EURCAD H1

EURCHF M15

EURGBP M30

EURJPJ H1

EURUSD M5

GBPCHF H1

GBPJPY H1

GBPUSD M15

NZDCHF M30

USDCAD H1

USDJPY M5

AUDNZD H4

GBPAUD D1

GBPCAD H4

GBPNZD H4

NZDJPY D1











