SelfAdjustedEA
- Experts
-
- Version: 8.10
- Updated: 15 August 2019
- Activations: 5
Each broker uses different parameters for different currency pairs.
In addition, each currency pair has its own price movements.
Self-Adjusted EA tolerates many of these differences and provides easy operation.
Default parameters are based on variables commonly used by most brokers and can be used for time frames that are in line with the following currency pairs.
If your broker does not give a positive result in this criterion, please report it as a comment. The most appropriate result for your broker will be reviewed and reported separately.
***It is not used for currency pairs with a spread over 90.
AUDCAD M30
AUDCHF H1
AUDJPY H1
AUDUSD M30
CADCHF M30
CADJPY M30
EURCAD H1
EURCHF M15
EURGBP M30
EURJPJ H1
EURUSD M5
GBPCHF H1
GBPJPY H1
GBPUSD M15
NZDCHF M30
USDCAD H1
USDJPY M5
AUDNZD H4
GBPAUD D1
GBPCAD H4
GBPNZD H4
NZDJPY D1