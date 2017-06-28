EA Grid Ultimatum
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Background
- The EA trades a grid of orders using the martingale technique.
- It is designed for multi-currency trading.
- It opens and closes a large number of orders.
My account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael
Advantages
- Trading results are visible every day.
- The EA works 24/5.
- Is not sensitive to trading conditions.
- Suitable for a rapid deposit boost.
- Ease of use.
Recommendations
- Use the EA on several pairs simultaneously.
- Recommended deposit 500 $.
When using the EA on pairs with JPY, make sure to set the Grid parameter to greater than 0.2.
User Inputs
- Profit - the desired profit after the closure of a series of orders, in the deposit currency.
- Grid - the minimum distance between orders on the chart. Buy and sell orders.
- Lot - the volume of market orders.
- Martingale - martingale multiplier.
Recommended settings values
- Profit - 20.
- Grid - 0.002.
- Lot - 0.01.
- Martingale - 1.2.
Best regards, Dmitriy.
depozit 3000. Sart 0.01 next 0.4 One day .. ? Obnly for Big depozit 10 000...?