EA Grid Ultimatum

Background

  • The EA trades a grid of orders using the martingale technique.
  • It is designed for multi-currency trading.
  • It opens and closes a large number of orders.

My account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael


Advantages

  • Trading results are visible every day.
  • The EA works 24/5.
  • Is not sensitive to trading conditions.
  • Suitable for a rapid deposit boost.
  • Ease of use.


Recommendations

  • Use the EA on several pairs simultaneously.
  • Recommended deposit 500 $.
When using the EA on pairs with JPY, make sure to set the Grid parameter to greater than 0.2.


User Inputs

  • Profit - the desired profit after the closure of a series of orders, in the deposit currency.
  • Grid - the minimum distance between orders on the chart. Buy and sell orders.
  • Lot - the volume of market orders.
  • Martingale - martingale multiplier.


Recommended settings values

  • Profit - 20.
  • Grid - 0.002.
  • Lot - 0.01.
  • Martingale - 1.2.

Best regards, Dmitriy.

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Aurum AI mt4
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Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy . Если общая прибыль ордеров на покуп
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для разгона депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingal
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Работает только со своими ордерами. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy .
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Работает только со своими ордерами. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy .
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Это самая полная и продвинутая версия эксперта Start Trade. Отлично зарекомендовавшая себя. Ссылка:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/39225 В платной версии вы получаете: более проработанную механику Траллинга ордеров. более прочная связь между параллельно открытыми валютными парами. дальнейшие обгрейды и поддержку. Коротко о главном. Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к больш
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Juraj Slamka
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Juraj Slamka 2021.12.30 04:09 
 

depozit 3000. Sart 0.01 next 0.4 One day .. ? Obnly for Big depozit 10 000...?

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