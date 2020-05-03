Fassi
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
Fassi
Fassi is optimized EA for EURJPY M15.
This robot opens trades by level Breakout. And uses Stops to exit.
- Use EA on M15 Time Frame.
- Lot size. (0.01/USD100)
- The EA also can be used on different currency.
- The EA does not trade many deals.
- Better to use on ECN broker.
Back-test EA before use. And do a forward test on demo account before using on Real money.
And do not forget, always invest only the amount you are prepared to lose.
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.
Monitoring Account coming soon...
Default Inputs
- Jump Pips=10 - Enter your target pips value to activate trades.
- Seconds=20 - Enter the time duration for jump pips to check.
- TP Pips=40 - Set target profit level.
- SL Pips=150 - Set target stop loss level.
- Lots=0.01 - Manual Lot size.
- MagicNumber=4793 - Use unique numbers on each chart.
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