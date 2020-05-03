Fassi

Fassi is optimized EA for EURJPY M15.

This robot opens trades by level Breakout. And uses Stops to exit.

Use EA on M15 Time Frame.

Lot size. (0.01/USD100)

The EA also can be used on different currency.

The EA does not trade many deals.

Better to use on ECN broker.

Back-test EA before use. And do a forward test on demo account before using on Real money.

And do not forget, always invest only the amount you are prepared to lose.

You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.





Monitoring Account coming soon...







Default Inputs



Jump Pips=10 - Enter your target pips value to activate trades.

Seconds=20 - Enter the time duration for jump pips to check.

TP Pips=40 - Set target profit level.

SL Pips=150 - Set target stop loss level.

Lots=0.01 - Manual Lot size.

MagicNumber=4793 - Use unique numbers on each chart.