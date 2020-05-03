Fassi

Fassi

Fassi is optimized EA for EURJPY M15.

This robot opens trades by level Breakout. And uses Stops to exit.

  • Use EA on M15 Time Frame.
  • Lot size. (0.01/USD100)
  • The EA also can be used on different currency.
  • The EA does not trade many deals.
  • Better to use on ECN broker.

Back-test EA before use. And do a forward test on demo account before using on Real money.

And do not forget, always invest only the amount you are prepared to lose.

You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.


Monitoring Account coming soon...


Default Inputs

  • Jump Pips=10 - Enter your target pips value to activate trades.
  • Seconds=20 - Enter the time duration for jump pips to check.
  • TP Pips=40 - Set target profit level.
  • SL Pips=150 - Set target stop loss level.
  • Lots=0.01 - Manual Lot size.
  • MagicNumber=4793 - Use unique numbers on each chart.






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Natalija Melnitsjenko
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Natalija Melnitsjenko 2024.05.25 12:07 
 

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