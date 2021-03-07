BerlinDAX

5

RSI based trend strategy for DAX

EA use both 5 minutes and 15 minutes time frames to find trends.

Please use 15m timeframe for best optimization in DAX.

Inside EA, we have 10 another variables and all of them are optimized for DAX even starting StopLoss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop Loss values. 

SL, Tp and Trailing points  are best optimized values in default. Small values will create a great short term scalper.

You can edit these values if they're not suitable. 


Invisible variables will be updated every month to make it more profitable. 


Feel free to add your comments so I can improve the strategy.



Reviews 1
Alfred Charano
4452
Alfred Charano 2022.03.08 10:16 
 

Awesome scalping EA on DAX ... just need a little adjustment for SL .. it will be perfect 😊 .. author please add better SL feature for this ea .. thanks

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Alfred Charano
4452
Alfred Charano 2022.03.08 10:16 
 

Awesome scalping EA on DAX ... just need a little adjustment for SL .. it will be perfect 😊 .. author please add better SL feature for this ea .. thanks

Cafer Omurden Cengiz
821
Reply from developer Cafer Omurden Cengiz 2022.03.08 10:37
thanks, it's on my to do list, will try to add soon
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