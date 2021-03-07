RSI based trend strategy for DAX

EA use both 5 minutes and 15 minutes time frames to find trends.

Please use 15m timeframe for best optimization in DAX.

Inside EA, we have 10 another variables and all of them are optimized for DAX even starting StopLoss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop Loss values.

SL, Tp and Trailing points are best optimized values in default. Small values will create a great short term scalper.

You can edit these values if they're not suitable.





Invisible variables will be updated every month to make it more profitable.





Feel free to add your comments so I can improve the strategy.







