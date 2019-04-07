Trend Correction Free

The adviser finds the trend of the currency pair on a given number of bars, then determines the time of the onset of correction. If the trend is strong enough, and the correction becomes equal to the one specified in the parameters, then the adviser can open a trade in the direction of the trend, if additional indications of indicators confirm the opening of the trade. You can set different correction values ​​and many other parameters. This version of the Expert Advisor is free, it has limitations: the starting lot cannot be higher than 0.1; can only trade on H1, M30 timeframes; fewer adjustable parameters, unlike the extended version, there is no trailing stop. To trade without these restrictions, use the enhanced version of the advisor:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36953

Advisor Parameters:

Lots - lot size;

- lot size; MaxSpread - the maximum spread for opening a trade (for accounts with a floating spread, so that a trade is opened when the spread is not too large);

- the maximum spread for opening a trade (for accounts with a floating spread, so that a trade is opened when the spread is not too large); Magic - a unique identifier (it is necessary to do it differently, if several advisers are running in one terminal);

- a unique identifier (it is necessary to do it differently, if several advisers are running in one terminal); StopLoss - stop loss (in points);

- stop loss (in points); TakeProfit - take profit (in points);

- take profit (in points); Stop to breakeven after - set stop loss to breakeven after passing the specified number of points;

- set stop loss to breakeven after passing the specified number of points; CountBars - the number of bars for trend search and correction;

- the number of bars for trend search and correction; BarsShift - maximum shift of bars when searching for a trend from its beginning;

- maximum shift of bars when searching for a trend from its beginning; MinPriceDistance - minimum trend distance in currency pair units for opening a trade;

- minimum trend distance in currency pair units for opening a trade; PercentCorrection - percentage of correction (recommended from 0 to 62);

- percentage of correction (recommended from 0 to 62); AdxPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;

MinAdxLevel - the minimum level of the ADX indicator;

- the minimum level of the ADX indicator; Trading start hour - the hour to start trading;

- the hour to start trading; Trading end hour - the hour of the end of trading;

- the hour of the end of trading; PeriodCCI - period of the Commodity Channel Index indicator (0 - do not use this indicator);

- period of the Commodity Channel Index indicator (0 - do not use this indicator); LevelsCCI - Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator levels;

- Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator levels; PeriodADX2 - period of the second indicator ADX;

- period of the second indicator ADX; CCIAndADX2 - dependence of the CCI levels on the second indicator ADX;

- dependence of the CCI levels on the second indicator ADX; PeriodRSI - period of the indicator Relative Strength Index (0 - do not use this indicator);

- period of the indicator Relative Strength Index (0 - do not use this indicator); StepPeriodRSI - step for changing the period of the Relative Strength Index indicator;

- step for changing the period of the Relative Strength Index indicator; LevelRSI - level of the indicator Relative Strength Index;

- level of the indicator Relative Strength Index; FastOptimizationParameter - The parameter of quick optimization of the adviser. The higher the value, the faster the optimization, but the quality of the trade is worse. The recommended values ​​are 1 or 0 for trading. For primary optimization, you can set the values ​​from 2 to 10.

- The parameter of quick optimization of the adviser. The higher the value, the faster the optimization, but the quality of the trade is worse. The recommended values ​​are 1 or 0 for trading. For primary optimization, you can set the values ​​from 2 to 10. ProfitToLossRatio - allowable profit to loss ratio (0 - not specified, as well as further parameters);

- allowable profit to loss ratio (0 - not specified, as well as further parameters); IncLotAfterProfit - increase the lot after the profitable closure of the previous transaction;

- increase the lot after the profitable closure of the previous transaction; DecLotAfterLoss - reduce the lot after the unprofitable closing of the previous transaction;

- reduce the lot after the unprofitable closing of the previous transaction; MaxLossCount - maximum number of losing trades, after which to stop trading (0 - not specified);

- maximum number of losing trades, after which to stop trading (0 - not specified); ShowInfo - show information.



























