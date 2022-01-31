PZ Quandrant Thesis MT5

This is a general purpose indicator that displays colored lines at fixed and customizable price intervals, entered as parameters. It offers universal, constant, and familiar price ranges that allow quick and precise price analysis of a currency pair. With default parameters, this indicator implements The Quarters Theory, as described originally by Ilian Yotov.

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Easy to use

No optimization needed

Customizable price intervals, colors and sizes

However, being a general purpose tool, this indicator allows you to set your own desired intervals, expressed in pips.

Solid red lines are full numbers

Solid black lines are quadrant points

Dashed black lines are mid points

Dashed blue lines are indecision zones

