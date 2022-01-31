PZ Quandrant Thesis MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 1 February 2022
This is a general purpose indicator that displays colored lines at fixed and customizable price intervals, entered as parameters. It offers universal, constant, and familiar price ranges that allow quick and precise price analysis of a currency pair. With default parameters, this indicator implements The Quarters Theory, as described originally by Ilian Yotov.
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- Easy to use
- No optimization needed
- Customizable price intervals, colors and sizes
However, being a general purpose tool, this indicator allows you to set your own desired intervals, expressed in pips.
- Solid red lines are full numbers
- Solid black lines are quadrant points
- Dashed black lines are mid points
- Dashed blue lines are indecision zones
Input Parameters
- Big Interval: Enter your desired big interval value in pips.
- Medium Interval: Enter your desired medium interval value in pips.
- Small Interval: Enter your desired small interval in pips.
- Indecision Interval: Enter your desired indecision interval in pips.
- Colors: Set your desired colors for each interval type.
- Sizes: Set your desired line width for each interval type.
- Manual Pip Value: Override the pip value of the chart if needed.
Author
Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
very good, usefull, and non confusing, makes top down analysis easy to understand while looking at charts and also take trades at premium and discount areas with extreme clarity-....best indicator