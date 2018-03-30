PZ Quadrant Thesis MT5

4.5

This is a general purpose indicator that displays colored lines at fixed and customizable price intervals, entered as parameters. It offers universal, constant, and familiar price ranges that allow quick and precise price analysis of a currency pair. With default parameters, this indicator implements The Quarters Theory, as described originally by Ilian Yotov

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  | 👉 Get Help ]

  • Easy to use
  • No optimization needed
  • Customizable price intervals, colors and sizes

However, being a general purpose tool, this indicator allows you to set your own desired intervals, expressed in pips.

  • Solid red lines are full numbers
  • Solid black lines are quadrant points
  • Dashed black lines are mid points
  • Dashed blue lines are indecision zones

Input Parameters

  • Big Interval: Enter your desired big interval value in pips.
  • Medium Interval: Enter your desired medium interval value in pips.
  • Small Interval: Enter your desired small interval in pips.
  • Indecision Interval: Enter your desired indecision interval in pips.
  • Colors: Set your desired colors for each interval type.
  • Sizes: Set your desired line width for each interval type.
  • Manual Pip Value: Override the pip value of the chart if needed.

Author

Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

Reviews 3
Pule Tshepo
18
Pule Tshepo 2024.07.08 07:09 
 

I am new to trading and I have been doing just modest until this one indicator. I run a clean & uniform color candle chart... and this one indicator just skyrocketed my continuous learning and the best trades in my book. I developed a complete strategy and i would like to automate it. I do not code but there are alternative ways to creating bots. I am just wondering why the source code(.mq5) is being kept away from us while this is free?!

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Pule Tshepo
18
Pule Tshepo 2024.07.08 07:09 
 

I am new to trading and I have been doing just modest until this one indicator. I run a clean & uniform color candle chart... and this one indicator just skyrocketed my continuous learning and the best trades in my book. I developed a complete strategy and i would like to automate it. I do not code but there are alternative ways to creating bots. I am just wondering why the source code(.mq5) is being kept away from us while this is free?!

David Zita
408
David Zita 2020.08.02 12:43 
 

it causes my mt5 not to respond...very heavy on the CPU, so i cant rate any stars for now..

PZ TRADING SLU
855346
Reply from developer Arturo Lopez Perez 2021.06.06 13:46
Please check, it is not likely. The indicator draw just once every bar. It'll load, and sit idle until the bar closes.
are1971
747
are1971 2020.02.18 22:25 
 

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