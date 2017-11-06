Panic Meter limited

1

The indicator measures the frequency of incoming ticks to analyze the market activity. Bullish and bearish ticks are analyzed separately, informing about the currently predominant market sentiment. According to observations, an increase in the frequency of ticks (panic) indicates the beginning of strong price changes, and an increase in the frequency of ticks in a particular direction not only accompanies a price change in this direction, but also often anticipates it.

The indicator is indispensable for scalping.


Distinctive features

  • Greater sensitivity of the indicator and a small delay. When analyzing ticks, knowing that activity had increased five minutes ago is equivalent to not knowing.
  • Display as a step chart, which allows seeing the history of frequency changes.
  • Display of the average frequency for the previous periods, which increase in informativeness of the chart.
  • Separate display of ascending and descending tick frequencies.


Appearance and use

The chart recalculates the indication values once a second. All indicator values are expressed in 1/min.

The indicator interface consists of the following elements (see Fig. 0)

  1. The current value of incoming ticks frequency is displayed on the right of the frequency chart.
  2. The main frequency chart. It visualizes the last ten values of ticks frequency. When the current frequency exceeds the average (see below), which signifies an active market, the chart border becomes green.
  3. The average frequency value of the current period is displayed on the left of the chart and as a gray horizontal level on the chart. It is calculated as the average frequency of ticks for the current 30 minutes over the last 10 days.
  4. The upper limit of the chart scale is displayed in the upper left corner. The charts of all three frequencies have the same vertical scale. Although the frequency values of bullish and bearish ticks are calculated according to a slightly different formula, this value facilitates visual orientation.
  5. The indicator of ascending (bullish) ticks frequency is the left (blue) chart, the numerical value is located to the left of it. The calculation formula involves not only the number of ticks and time, but also the price. Therefore, it would be more correct to call it the frequency of positive price changes in points. If there are significantly more ascending ticks than descending ones (which indicates a strong "bullish" sentiment at the moment), the border becomes blue.
  6. The frequency indicator for the descending (bearish) ticks is the right (red) chart. Behavior and calculation are similar to item 5.


Input parameters

The indicator does not use input parameters and does not require configuration.


Launching the indicator

Drag the indicator to the desired chart. At startup, the indicator is displayed in the upper left corner, but you can double-click it and move it to the desired location. The indicator needs to receive 15 ticks before it can be visualized (the number of ticks remaining before the start is displayed in the header).

Attention! This is the version with a limited set of available symbols: Gold (XAUUSD) and Canadian Dollar (***CAD) in any pairs. The indicator will start on all other instruments, but it will pause for 50-100 ticks every 50-100 seconds.

Attention! Due to technical limitations, the indicator can not be used in a visual tester.

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Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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BidAsk Balance
Dmitriy Gurenko
Indicators
The indicator measures and displays the difference in the number of "Bid" and "Ask"  prices changes in the form of digital, analog and graphic indicators. Designed for market research and for determine the moments of position closing during scalping trade with H1 or less timeframe. Use with bigger timeframe is not prohibited, but it is not informative because of a large number of accumulated values. Theory "Bid" and "Ask" prices do not change simultaneously for most symbols. Often you can see ho
Price M42 limited
Dmitriy Gurenko
5 (1)
Indicators
A   comprehensive tool for determining the levels of support, resistance, reversals in relation to trading sessions. The indicator's thesis can be expressed as follows: "Support and resistance levels are undoubtedly formed by the psychological barriers of market participants, and influence the further behavior of the price. But these barriers are different for different groups of   traders ( One man's meat is another man's poison ) and  can be grouped by territory or by the trading time ". Follo
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SpreadMeter OGT Free
Dmitriy Gurenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator shows the current spread of the symbol, the minimum, average and maximum values for the current bar in the form of digital, analog and graphic indicators. Has two modes of operation: fixing the system spread, or calculating the spread as the difference between the "Bid" and "Ask" prices on each incoming tick. Parameters  The indicator has a single input parameter: Type of calculation  - type of spread calculation. It can take the following values:  System spread  - the spread value
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BidAsk Balance Free
Dmitriy Gurenko
Indicators
The indicator measures and displays the difference in the number of "Bid" and "Ask"  prices changes in the form of digital, analog and graphic indicators. Designed for market research and for determine the moments of position closing during scalping trade with H1 or less timeframe. Use with bigger timeframe is not prohibited, but it is not informative because of a large number of accumulated values. Theory "Bid" and "Ask" prices do not change simultaneously for most symbols. Often you can see ho
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Old Trade Marks JFF
Dmitriy Gurenko
Utilities
This is a decorative utility that replaces the standard marks of completed deals with "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" game style markers. In addition to the graphic display of the price and time of the transaction, the notes also contain a textual representation of the transaction volume. Running utility Drag the utility from the Navigator window to the desired graph. The utility does not use input parameters and does not require configuration. All trademarks available on the chart will be replaced
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Pm 42
Dmitriy Gurenko
Indicators
A   comprehensive tool for determining the levels of support, resistance, reversals in relation to trading sessions. The indicator's thesis can be expressed as follows: "Support and resistance levels are undoubtedly formed by the psychological barriers of market participants, and influence the further behavior of the price. But these barriers are different for different groups of   traders ( One man's meat is another man's poison ) and  can be grouped by territory or by the trading time ". Follo
Panic Meter
Dmitriy Gurenko
Indicators
The indicator measures the frequency of incoming ticks to analyze the market activity. Bullish and bearish ticks are analyzed separately, informing about the currently predominant market sentiment. According to observations, an increase in the frequency of ticks (panic) indicates the beginning of strong price changes, and an increase in the frequency of ticks in a particular direction not only accompanies a price change in this direction, but also often anticipates it. The indicator is indispens
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Eve55
257
Eve55 2025.12.03 04:29 
 

inapplicable

Herb Wenzel
173
Herb Wenzel 2022.07.01 02:32 
 

Too busy to be of any practical use

Pavel048
331
Pavel048 2021.12.09 00:20 
 

говно.

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 06:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2018.02.04 11:26 
 

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Daniel Andrejczuk
5597
Daniel Andrejczuk 2017.11.09 13:47 
 

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