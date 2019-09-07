ZiGi Professional Scalper Indicator: Real Wave Analysis Tool

This indicator reveals the true waves of the market by identifying alternating highs and lows on the price chart, thus displaying the market's wave structure.

The algorithm of this indicator is entirely new, and its association with ZiGi Professional Scalper and Zigzag is purely cosmetic. It is based on eight radically different algorithms and is capable of calculating market volumes in real-time.

When using this indicator, manual wave labeling on the current time frame becomes optional.

During the determination of extremes, their relevance is assessed, and invalid extremes are ignored.

Each extreme is considered based on only one bar on each side of the bar where the extreme is determined. The wave detection algorithm is unrelated to ZigZag.

This indicator will be highly beneficial for traders applying wave analysis, especially those utilizing Elliott Wave Theory.



