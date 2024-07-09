Darvas Flow
- Indicators
-
Komang Putra RiswanjayaI am a freelance developer specializing in MQL4, MQL5, and Pine Script, focused on building custom trading solutions for MetaTrader and TradingView platforms.
My services include:
* Expert Advisors (EA)
* Custom Indicators
* Trading Tools & Utilities
* Strategy Automation
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 3 September 2024
Darvas Flow Indicator
is a revolutionary trading indicator that combines the classic Darvas Box method with modern market flow analysis. Developed for serious traders, Darvas Flow offers a powerful and intuitive tool for identifying trading opportunities.
Key Features
- Darvas Box Method Implementation : Darvas Flow automatically identifies Darvas boxes, allowing you to see crucial support and resistance levels. This helps in pinpointing optimal entry and exit points in your trades.
- Dynamic Flow Analysis : Using advanced algorithms, Darvas Flow analyzes price movement flows to provide responsive and timely trading signals. You'll always stay a step ahead in rapidly changing markets.
- Interactive Visualization : With a user-friendly interface and easy-to-read charts, Darvas Flow enables you to quickly grasp market conditions and make informed trading decisions.
- Buffer Added : buffer is provided for further development.
How It Works
The Darvas Flow works very simply. There are two lines resembling a box that indicate the highest and lowest prices. These lines form when a retracement occurs during a market trend. The sharpness of the retracement is determined by the 'PERIOD' setting in the indicator.
AMAZINGLY EFFICIENT...5 STARS ONCE YOU FIGURE IT OUT