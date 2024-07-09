Darvas Flow

5

Darvas Flow Indicator

is a revolutionary trading indicator that combines the classic Darvas Box method with modern market flow analysis. Developed for serious traders, Darvas Flow offers a powerful and intuitive tool for identifying trading opportunities.

Key Features

  1. Darvas Box Method Implementation : Darvas Flow automatically identifies Darvas boxes, allowing you to see crucial support and resistance levels. This helps in pinpointing optimal entry and exit points in your trades.
  2. Dynamic Flow Analysis : Using advanced algorithms, Darvas Flow analyzes price movement flows to provide responsive and timely trading signals. You'll always stay a step ahead in rapidly changing markets.
  3. Interactive Visualization : With a user-friendly interface and easy-to-read charts, Darvas Flow enables you to quickly grasp market conditions and make informed trading decisions.
  4. Buffer Added : buffer is provided for further development.

How It Works

The Darvas Flow works very simply. There are two lines resembling a box that indicate the highest and lowest prices. These lines form when a retracement occurs during a market trend. The sharpness of the retracement is determined by the 'PERIOD' setting in the indicator.


    Reviews 2
    alfy87
    1160
    alfy87 2024.09.17 16:16 
     

    AMAZINGLY EFFICIENT...5 STARS ONCE YOU FIGURE IT OUT

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    knarfy67 2024.11.20 02:00 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    alfy87
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    alfy87 2024.09.17 16:16 
     

    AMAZINGLY EFFICIENT...5 STARS ONCE YOU FIGURE IT OUT

    Komang Putra Riswanjaya
    8995
    Reply from developer Komang Putra Riswanjaya 2024.09.17 16:27
    Thank you for your review. I hope this indicator helps! :)
    Reply to review