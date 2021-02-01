Metqauotes Market - Update Indicator versions

Hi James,
I don't have,,,,,(3. Market ) tab in toolbox (I have MT5) thus no (4. Purchased) tab.
I got to this page from Navigator ---> Market ---> My purchases where there's no "Update" option.
Do you know how to add Market tab in Toolbox? or Is this only way to update Blatech indicators ( I have to update all 4 of them)
Thank s.
Hi James,
I don't have,,,,,(3. Market ) tab in toolbox (I have MT5) thus no (4. Purchased) tab.
I got to this page from Navigator ---> Market ---> My purchases where there's no "Update" option.
Do you know how to add Market tab in Toolbox? or Is this only way to update Blatech indicators ( I have to update all 4 of them)
Thank s.
Navigator / Market / My Purchases is the new purchases tab on MT5 they removed it from toolbox
According to your screenshot it looks like you have not purchased the products which is why the update button is showing as "Buy"
If you click into each individual product you should find an Update button where you will be able to update your "demo" versions
Hello, thanks for the indicator! the problem i have now is that it isnt loading unto my charts anymore....what could be wrong? also the update you described here isnt the sam as my mt5
Hello, thanks for the indicator! the problem i have now is that it isnt loading unto my charts anymore....what could be wrong? also the update you described here isnt the sam as my mt5
Metatrader 5 | My Site 2 (blahtech.co.uk)
Metaquotes Market - Reinstall indicators - Other - 13 December 2017 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)
My tools dont work on a live AMP account. I dont see any updates for me to do. Not sure what to do next but none of the tools work
Try one or more of the the following
1) Hit the reset hotkey "r"
2) Create New EMP24 chart and add Blahtech Supply Demand to chart
3) Check the View / Toolbox / Experts tab for error messages
4) Re-install indicators that have error messages in experts tab Metaquotes Market - Reinstall indicators
Testing in visual mode
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