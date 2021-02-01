Metqauotes Market - Update Indicator versions

Kevin Shin #

Hi James, I don't have,,,,,(3. Market ) tab in toolbox (I have MT5) thus no (4. Purchased) tab. I got to this page from Navigator ---> Market ---> My purchases where there's no "Update" option. Do you know how to add Market tab in Toolbox? or Is this only way to update Blatech indicators ( I have to update all 4 of them) Thank s.

Navigator / Market / My Purchases is the new purchases tab on MT5 they removed it from toolbox





According to your screenshot it looks like you have not purchased the products which is why the update button is showing as "Buy"





If you click into each individual product you should find an Update button where you will be able to update your "demo" versions