Blahtech Candle Timer

4.83

Over 100,000 users on MT4 and MT5

Blahtech Candle Timer displays the remaining time before the current bar closes and a new bar forms. It can be used for time management

Links [ Install | Update | Training ]

Feature Highlights

  • The only candle timer on MT4 with no stutter and no lag
  • Selectable Location
  • Tracks server time not local time
  • Multiple colour Schemes
  • Configurable Text
  • Customisable alerts and messages
  • Optimised to reduce CPU usage

Input Parameters

  • Text Location - Beside / Upper Left / Upper Right / Lower Left / Lower Right
  • Text Colour Scheme - Manual  /  Candle Outline Colours  (Bar Up/Down)  / Candle Body Colours (Bar Bull/Bear)
  • Text Colour Bull - Colour for timer text when bar is up
  • Text Colour Bear - Colour for timer text when bar is down (or use Bull colour if set to None)
  • Text Colour Countdown - Colour when counting down the final 10 seconds (select None to disable)
  • Text Size - Font size of timer text
Text Position
  • Text Shift Bars (Candle Location) –Number of Bars to move the text right (when using Candle Location)
  • Text Shift Price (Candle Location) - Move the text up by a specified amount (when using Candle Location)
  • Text Shift X (Chart Location) – Move the text right by a specified amount (when using Chart Corner Locations)
  • Text Shift Y (Chart Location) – Move the text down by a specified amount (when using Chart Corner Locations)
  • Text Anchor (Candle Location Only) – Change the anchor point of the text
  • Text Font - Font for timer text
  • Text Prefix – Display custom text before the timer
  • Text Suffix - Active – Display text after the timer when connected to broker server
  • Text Suffix - Inactive – Display text after the timer when server detected as inactive
  • Text Suffix - Disconnected – Display text after the timer when disconnected from broker server
Alerts
  • Alerts - Popup - Enable/Disable sound and/or popup dialog for active alerts
  • Alerts - Email – Enable email alerts
  • Alerts - Notification – Enable Notification alerts
  • Alerts - Sound Wav File – Change alert sound
  • Alerts - Message Text – User customisable popup/notification text
  • Alerts - Email - Subject - User customisable email subject text
  • Alerts - Email - Body Text - User customisable email body text
  • Alerts - Early Seconds - Trigger the alert early to give the user time to react
  • Alerts - Startup Delay Seconds - Wait a number of seconds before testing for alerts on startup
Other parameters
  • Countdown Seconds - Alter the number of seconds for final countdown
  • Inactive Detection Seconds - Set number of seconds to wait before server is set inactive (default no ticks for 20 seconds)
  • Custom Period Seconds - Define period seconds for custom charts (e.g. 30 second charts) 
  • Candle Time Offset Seconds - Allow the user to start a timer candle early. (e.g. If candles are offset by 5 mins)
  • Local Time GMT Offset - Add seconds to the local timer clock to match the server clock (normally only used at weekends when markets are closed)
  • Instance Id – Unique identifier. Only modify if you need to use multiple instances per chart


Reviews 126
Yatogami Gan
18
Yatogami Gan 2026.03.03 09:33 
 

basic and practical

plat45
14
plat45 2025.12.03 19:47 
 

ES MUY RECOMENDABLE . . .ESTA MUY BIEN

Leboue
64
Leboue 2025.02.02 11:09 
 

keine Zeitunterbrechungen , für mich sehr gut

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Filter:
Yatogami Gan
18
Yatogami Gan 2026.03.03 09:33 
 

basic and practical

plat45
14
plat45 2025.12.03 19:47 
 

ES MUY RECOMENDABLE . . .ESTA MUY BIEN

Leboue
64
Leboue 2025.02.02 11:09 
 

keine Zeitunterbrechungen , für mich sehr gut

Poovadon Vongsangsub
162
Poovadon Vongsangsub 2025.01.19 05:55 
 

Practical one.

kumskoy
154
kumskoy 2025.01.10 21:53 
 

пока тестирую , замечаний нет

FGarciaRam
104
FGarciaRam 2024.11.09 11:34 
 

Bom utilitário

[Deleted] 2024.11.04 08:40 
 

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[Deleted] 2024.11.02 00:14 
 

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Andrzej Banowicz
1410
Andrzej Banowicz 2024.06.14 18:59 
 

Very handy

Jose Luis Yepez Vetancourt
168
Jose Luis Yepez Vetancourt 2024.06.09 02:26 
 

Great indicator!, the best way to get ready to entry

gallard_a
255
gallard_a 2024.05.18 08:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Laurence Sanders
162
Laurence Sanders 2024.05.17 12:58 
 

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rovinades
431
rovinades 2024.05.17 12:23 
 

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Solene Clement
370
Solene Clement 2024.05.17 11:28 
 

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Troy
224
Troy 2024.05.09 09:30 
 

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JayFx
182
JayFx 2024.05.09 08:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Calix Fujimoto
467
Calix Fujimoto 2024.05.08 09:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

alexNata44
74
alexNata44 2024.04.30 18:38 
 

Very good

Taysir
65
Taysir 2024.03.18 08:37 
 

Grea application.I recommend it.

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