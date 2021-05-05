Blahtech Fisher Transform MT5

Blahtech Fisher Transform indicator is an oscillator that displays overbought and oversold locations on the chart. The Fisher Transform algorithm transforms prices with any distribution shape into a normal distribution. The end result is a curve with sharp turning points that may help to identify bullish or bearish trends.

Fisher Transform values exceeding 1.66 on the daily chart are considered to be good areas for reversal trades.

Links [ Install | Update | Training All Products ]

Feature Highlights

  • Configurable calculation variables
  • Customizable alerts and messages


Input Parameters

  • Periods - Number of candles back to use for the calculation
  • Apply To - Price to use
    1. Close
    2. Open
    3. High
    4. Low
    5. Median
    6. Typical
    7. Weighted Close
  • Shift - Offset display on chart by a number of bars
  • Alert Level High - Set the high trigger level
  • Alert Level Low - Set the low trigger level
  • Alerts -Popup - Enable/disable sound and popup dialog for active alerts
    1. Disabled
    2. Sound Only
    3. Popup and Sound
  • Alerts - Email - Enable/disable email for active alerts
  • Alerts - Notification - Enable/disable notifications for active alerts
  • Alerts - Sound Wav File - Set the wav file to be used for alerts
  • Alerts - Message Text - Configure the popup and notification alert message text
  • Alerts - Email - Subject - Configure the email alert subject
  • Alerts - Email - Body - Configure the email alert body
  • Show Data Buffers - Show the iCustom Buffers in the Data window


Developers - iCustom buffers

  1. Fisher
  2. Trigger
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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Over 100,000 users on MT4 and MT5 Blahtech Candle Timer displays the remaining time before the current bar closes and a new bar forms. It can be used for time management Links [  Install  |  Update  |  Training  ] Feature Highlights The only candle timer on MT5 with no stutter and no lag S electable Location Tracks server time not local time Multiple colour Schemes Configurable Text Customisable alerts and messages Optimised to reduce CPU usage Input Parameters Text Location - Beside / Upper Le
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