Blahtech Moving Average MT5

Blahtech Moving Average indicator is a multitimeframe version of the standard Moving Average indicator. It is also enhanced with customisable alerts, period breaks and other configuration options.

The 50 day and 200 day moving averages are widely followed by investors and traders, with breaks above and below the MA lines considered to be signals of interest.

Feature Highlights

Up to three timeframes

Configurable calculation variables

Customisable alerts and messages

Optional period breaks





Input Parameters

Timeframe 1

Visible - Display Moving Average on the chart

Visible - Display Moving Average for the period for this timeframe

- Display Moving Average for the period for this timeframe Timeframe - Choose the period for this timeframe

- Choose the period for this timeframe Averaging Period - Number of iterations to use for the calculation

- Number of iterations to use for the calculation Shift (calc timeframe) - Offset the calculations by a number of bars

- Offset the calculations by a number of bars Method - Averaging method to use

- Averaging method to use Simple

Exponential

Smoothed

Linear-Weighted

Apply To - Price to use

- Price to use Close

Open

High

Low

Median

Typical

Weighted Close

Show Period Breaks - Display gap in line at the period breaks (higher timeframes only)

- Display gap in line at the period breaks (higher timeframes only) Alerts - Enable alerts for this timeframe

Timeframe 2

Same as Timeframe 1

Timeframe 3

Same as Timeframe 1

Other parameters

Alerts -Popup - Enable/disable sound and popup dialog for active alerts

- Enable/disable sound and popup dialog for active alerts Disabled



Sound Only



Popup and Sound

Alerts - Email - Enable/disable email for active alerts

- Enable/disable email for active alerts Alerts - Notification - Enable/disable notifications for active alerts

- Enable/disable notifications for active alerts Alerts - Signal Bar - Set the bar that is used to trigger the alerts

- Set the bar that is used to trigger the alerts Alerts - Sound Wav File - Set the wav file to be used for alerts

- Set the wav file to be used for alerts Alerts - Message Text - Configure the popup and notification alert message text

- Configure the popup and notification alert message text Alerts - Email - Subject - Configure the email alert subject

- Configure the email alert subject Alerts - Email - Body - Configure the email alert body

- Configure the email alert body Hot Keys Map - Allows the user to reassign the hot-keys

- Allows the user to reassign the hot-keys “C” Clears all Blahtech indicator graphics from the chart. Pressing “C” again brings them back



“R” Resets the indicator. (Backtest mode and any hot-key values are reset)

Hot Keys Reserved Keys - Define a list of keys that will stop clashes with hotkeys from other products

- Define a list of keys that will stop clashes with hotkeys from other products Shift (chart timeframe) - Offset all timeframes displayed on chart by a number of bars (current timeframe)

- Offset all timeframes displayed on chart by a number of bars (current timeframe) Show Buffers In Data Window - Show or Hide the iCustom Buffers in the Data window





Developers - iCustom buffers