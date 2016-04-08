Blahtech Daily Range

4.8

Was: $99  Now: $49  

Blahtech Daily Range indicator displays the average daily range alongside the individual session ranges. Using the daily open price as a reference the indicator shows fixed range and dynamic range targets as lines on the charts. These lines clearly show when the average range has been exhausted. Daily and session ranges can be useful for confirming entries or setting targets and is an excellent odds enhancer for many trading systems.

Links [ Documentation | Install | Update | Training All Products ]

Feature Highlights

  • Daily Ranges
  • Session Ranges
  • Single or multiple ranges
  • Fixed and dynamic exhaustion chart lines
  • Highlighting of larger ranges
  • Configurable targets and highlight values
  • Backtest directly on the chart
  • Customisable alerts and messages
  • Selectable period for higher timeframes
  • Fast access hot-keys


Developers – iCustom Buffers

  1. Empty
  2. ADR
  3. Open
  4. Close
  5. High
  6. Low
  7. RoomUp
  8. RoomDown


Inputs

Session Ranges

  • Visible - Display the session ranges text
  • Show Current – Display the current session range
  • Periods (days) – Number of days for the average session size
  • Session Names – Comma separated list of session names
  • Session Schedules – Comma separated list of session times
  • Highlight Ratio – Sessions - Relative percentage at which a session should be highlighted
  • Highlight Ratio –Current - Percentage at which the current session should be highlighted
  • Text Colour –Titles
  • Text Colour - Values
  • Text Colour - Highlight – Session
  • Text Colour – Highlight – Current
  • Zone Colour 1 – Colour for Session 1
  • Zone Colour 2 – Colour for Session 2
  • Zone Colour 3 – Colour for Session 3
  • Zone Colour 4 – Colour for Session 4
Daily Ranges
  • Number Ranges – Number of ranges to display on the chart
  • Range Lines – Show / hide the fixed, exhaustion and projection lines on the chart. Hot-key “A”
  • Range Lines – Legends - Text to display below the lines – Projections/Timeframes. Hot-key “\”
  • First Range - Number of periods to use for first range
  • Second Range
  • Third Range
  • Fourth Range
  • Average Range Calc Type – Avg Range / Avg True Range
  • Average Range Composition – Choose ranges that make up the Avg range calc
  • Timeframe - Period to use for ranges (default Daily)
  • Projections – Fixed – Size of the first fixed projection
  • Projections – Levels – Comma separated list of the other projections
  • Highlight Ratio –Current - Percentage at which the current range should be highlighted
  • Text ADR Title – Text to be used for the ADR title
  • Text Colour –Titles
  • Text Colour - Values
  • Text Colour - ADR Value
  • Text Colour - Highlight – Current
  • Lines Colour - High – Colour for high lines
  • Lines Colour - Low - Colour for low lines
  • Lines Prices – Show Prices at right side of lines on the chart. Hot-key “P”
  • Line Style – Target – Line style for target line before exhaustion
  • Line Style – Exhausted – Line style for target line after exhaustion
  • Line Style – Projections – Fixed
  • Line Style – Projections – Levels
  • Lines Projections – Fixed Thickness
  • Daily Range Start Hour (GMT) – Option to change the start hour of the day
  • Roll Sunday Range – Option to move Sunday range into Monday or Friday
Other parameters
  • Instance Id
  • Text Font
  • Text Size – Titles / Values
  • Text Size – Line Legends
  • Text Spaces
  • Text Start Column
  • Text Start Row
  • Alerts – Popup
  • Alerts – Email
  • Alerts – Notification
  • Alerts – Sound Wav File
  • Alerts – Startup Delay Seconds
  • Alert – Message Text
  • Alert Email – Subject
  • Alert Email – Body Text
  • Hot Key Map – Allows the user to reassign the hot-keys
    • “A” Show/hide the lines on the chart
    • “B” Switches Backtest mode on/off
    • “C” Clears all Blahtech indicator graphics from the chart. Pressing “C” again brings them back
    • “R” Resets the indicator. (Backtest mode and any hot-key values are reset)
    • “P” Shows Prices to the right of the chart lines
    • “\” Show/hide the legend text under the lines
  • Backtest Mode Expire Time (mins) - Set the number of minutes to wait before cancelling backtest mode (0 = no limit)
  • GMT Offset - Use Daylight Savings - Adjust the time by 1 hour if your local computer has switched to daylight savings mode
  • GMT Offset - Manual GMT offset in seconds. Set if your broker clock does not match expected session times
Reviews 6
Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2021.10.18 19:01 
 

The best ADR indicator. Custom ADR time range. I use 8: 00- 22:00 CET. Blahtech suply demand + volume profile + ADR is the best combination. I still use pivot points. no delayed oscillators, no candle, only limit orders.

Ng Choong Huan
229
Ng Choong Huan 2020.12.09 07:03 
 

this indicator show lot of easy data, direct and precise. Love it

T3chAddict
64
T3chAddict 2020.09.17 15:23 
 

Very handy tool. This is the tool I was looking for without really knowing that I was looking for it. Simple and yet so helpful. Very clear understanding at a glance where you are positioned in the market. This helps with understanding if there is still enough of a range left on the day to trade into a certain direction or if you need to perhaps be looking for a reversal at that location. Great tool. Love it and use it everyday.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2021.10.18 19:01 
 

The best ADR indicator. Custom ADR time range. I use 8: 00- 22:00 CET. Blahtech suply demand + volume profile + ADR is the best combination. I still use pivot points. no delayed oscillators, no candle, only limit orders.

Ng Choong Huan
229
Ng Choong Huan 2020.12.09 07:03 
 

this indicator show lot of easy data, direct and precise. Love it

T3chAddict
64
T3chAddict 2020.09.17 15:23 
 

Very handy tool. This is the tool I was looking for without really knowing that I was looking for it. Simple and yet so helpful. Very clear understanding at a glance where you are positioned in the market. This helps with understanding if there is still enough of a range left on the day to trade into a certain direction or if you need to perhaps be looking for a reversal at that location. Great tool. Love it and use it everyday.

cvdestyfx
2945
cvdestyfx 2019.01.25 17:28 
 

The indicator looks promising, but I am disappointed that there isn't a user friendly manual providing basic details on how to use its features. As a courtesy to customers, a "how to" user manual should be included.

Marco Gundel
1022
Marco Gundel 2017.04.12 20:22 
 

I have been trading the markets for quite some years now but only recently stumbled about the concept of Average Daily Ranges and it has transformed my trading. This indicator is very good and does not slow down my PC at all as so many other indicators on MQL5. This is top notch quality. The creator of this indicator really knows his stuff. He was also kind enough to make amendments or put further features in. Will ADR call intraday market turns every time? Of course not....will it add structure to your trading and increase your chances of success?...Absolutely! Good product that I can only recommend.

Walter Rines
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Walter Rines 2016.05.31 02:33 
 

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