Blahtech Moving Average

5

Blahtech Moving Average indicator is a multitimeframe version of the standard Moving Average indicator. It is also enhanced with customisable alerts, period breaks and other configuration options.

The 50 day and 200 day moving averages are widely followed by investors and traders, with breaks above and below the MA lines considered to be signals of interest.

Links [ Install | Update | Training | All Products ]

Feature Highlights

  • Up to three timeframes
  • Configurable calculation variables
  • Customisable alerts and messages
  • Optional period breaks


Input Parameters

Timeframe 1

Visible - Display Moving Average on the chart

  • Visible - Display Moving Average for the period for this timeframe
  • Timeframe - Choose the period for this timeframe
  • Averaging Period - Number of iterations to use for the calculation
  • Shift (calc timeframe) - Offset the calculations by a number of bars
  • Method - Averaging method to use
    1. Simple
    2. Exponential
    3. Smoothed
    4. Linear-Weighted
  • Apply To - Price to use
    1. Close
    2. Open
    3. High
    4. Low
    5. Median
    6. Typical
    7. Weighted Close
  • Show Period Breaks - Display gap in line at the period breaks (higher timeframes only)
  • Alerts - Enable alerts for this timeframe

Timeframe 2

  • Same as Timeframe 1

Timeframe 3

  • Same as Timeframe 1

Other parameters

  • Alerts -Popup - Enable/disable sound and popup dialog for active alerts
    • Disabled
    • Sound Only
    • Popup and Sound
  • Alerts - Email - Enable/disable email for active alerts
  • Alerts - Notification - Enable/disable notifications for active alerts
  • Alerts - Signal Bar - Set the bar that is used to trigger the alerts
  • Alerts - Sound Wav File - Set the wav file to be used for alerts
  • Alerts - Message Text - Configure the popup and notification alert message text
  • Alerts - Email - Subject - Configure the email alert subject
  • Alerts - Email - Body - Configure the email alert body
  • Hot Keys Map - Allows the user to reassign the hot-keys
    • “C” Clears all Blahtech indicator graphics from the chart. Pressing “C” again brings them back
    • “R” Resets the indicator. (Backtest mode and any hot-key values are reset)
  • Hot Keys Reserved Keys - Define a list of keys that will stop clashes with hotkeys from other products
  • Shift (chart timeframe) - Offset all timeframes displayed on chart by a number of bars (current timeframe)
  • Show Buffers In Data Window - Show or Hide the iCustom Buffers in the Data window


Developers - iCustom buffers

  1. Moving Average - Timeframe 1
  2. Moving Average - Timeframe 2
  3. Moving Average - Timeframe 3
Reviews 7
Xintia F
99
Xintia F 2024.06.09 12:42 
 

Perfect indicator

ModestTrader
52
ModestTrader 2022.01.08 03:25 
 

It does exactly what it says on the tin. Well designed and laid out.

Hui1211
89
Hui1211 2021.10.04 18:23 
 

very good free indicator

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
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Trend Catcher ind
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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5 (2)
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Blahtech Fisher Transform MT5
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Blahtech Fisher Transform indicator is an oscillator that displays overbought and oversold locations on the chart. The Fisher Transform algorithm transforms prices with any distribution shape into a normal distribution. The end result is a curve with sharp turning points that may help to identify bullish or bearish trends. Fisher Transform values exceeding 1.66 on the daily chart are considered to be good areas for reversal trades. Links [  Install  |  Update  |  Training   |  All Products  ] F
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3 (2)
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Blahtech VWAP MT5
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5 (1)
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Xintia F
99
Xintia F 2024.06.09 12:42 
 

Perfect indicator

ModestTrader
52
ModestTrader 2022.01.08 03:25 
 

It does exactly what it says on the tin. Well designed and laid out.

Hui1211
89
Hui1211 2021.10.04 18:23 
 

very good free indicator

paddock
381
paddock 2021.07.03 03:08 
 

Excellent. Thank-you. One of the best free indicators. MA crossovers with alerts in 1 indicator.

Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2021.01.21 07:03 
 

thank you

Sunny Ho
427
Sunny Ho 2019.08.31 14:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thomas Fairhurst
1182
Thomas Fairhurst 2019.05.31 14:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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