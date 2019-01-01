My Big Bars MT5

4.54

The indicator My Big Bars can show bars (candles) of a higher timeframe. If you open an H1 (1 hour) chart, the indicator puts underneath a chart of H3, H4, H6 and so on.

The following higher timeframes can be applied: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 and MN.

The indicator chooses only those higher timeframes which are multiple of the current timeframe. If you open an M2 chart (2 minutes), the higher timeframes exclude M3, M5 and M15.

There are 2 handy buttons in the lower right corner. The right button always shows the current higher timeframe. Click it to switch to the next higher timeframe. The left button appears if there is a higher timeframe which is less than the current. This way you can easily switch among the higher timeframes.

A higher timeframe may be delayed when you click the button and there is no available history for the moment.

2 properties of the indicator allow to set the colors for the growing bar and the falling bar.

Reviews 21
Ronaldo Lazarin
122
Ronaldo Lazarin 2024.10.02 15:48 
 

Excelente indicador para análise de fractal.

Passakon Ekaburudkul
378
Passakon Ekaburudkul 2024.04.17 20:07 
 

It really help many traders to see big market structure.

eryuechunshen
672
eryuechunshen 2024.03.27 20:22 
 

Very good, if the background color of the candle is transparent and bright, it will be loved by more users, thank you for your selfless sharing

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The "Neural Transformer" expert is a fully automated expert which is ready to trade on the daily timeframe with 2 symbols: GBPUSD and USDCAD. In addition to this, you can train the expert to trade on any timeframe with any symbol. The expert will automatically pick up the files of your new customized neural network. The "Neural Transformer" has made training neural networks for Forex an easy and exciting process! Currently, I am offering one type of network - LSTM. It is the most popular neural
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Vitaliy Kostrubko
1621
Vitaliy Kostrubko 2024.11.15 15:28 
 

Автор, просьба добавить ВЫБОР старшего ТФ (!) ... например : многие работают на м5 , но хотят видеть бары с Н1 (!) Благодарю ! :)

Ronaldo Lazarin
122
Ronaldo Lazarin 2024.10.02 15:48 
 

Excelente indicador para análise de fractal.

Passakon Ekaburudkul
378
Passakon Ekaburudkul 2024.04.17 20:07 
 

It really help many traders to see big market structure.

eryuechunshen
672
eryuechunshen 2024.03.27 20:22 
 

Very good, if the background color of the candle is transparent and bright, it will be loved by more users, thank you for your selfless sharing

camira
222
camira 2023.04.18 13:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

CryptorT
416
CryptorT 2023.03.29 22:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lis28872
261
Lis28872 2023.03.25 18:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ikd feniix
19
ikd feniix 2023.01.02 17:45 
 

defective, causes crash when input ticks are too intense, it is necessary to reduce the redraw refresh rate. I recommend using MTF_Candle_MT5 as an alternative.

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2022.05.06 13:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Deilson Damascena
33
Deilson Damascena 2021.11.02 14:39 
 

It is a great idea! I would like to get it like a cluster. Please, give us the code to put it!

jinglinchen
179
jinglinchen 2021.10.15 12:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gorgor88
43
Gorgor88 2021.05.20 16:18 
 

Perfect! Facilita a observação do mercado!

Justin Muller
48
Justin Muller 2021.04.10 00:39 
 

Really good thank you

nelitonalves
14
nelitonalves 2021.04.05 14:17 
 

EXCELENTE !!!!! ESPETACULAR ..... otimo seguidor de tendência .. obrigado pelo ótimo trabalho.

guedesjunior25
39
guedesjunior25 2021.02.28 22:34 
 

Very good indicator.

Bolacha
116
Bolacha 2021.02.26 19:39 
 

A idéia é boa, faço isso manualmente e dá trabalho, mas acho que deveria ter mais opções nos parâmetros para configura-lo. As cores tomam conta de todo o grafico e atrapalha muito, poderia ter opção de ser mais discreto.

apologetest
67
apologetest 2021.01.26 19:38 
 

Очень полезный индикатор. Не нужно переключаться между ТФ или открывать дополнительный график.

davesarge1
155
davesarge1 2020.12.10 10:16 
 

It's a good indicator, but very annoying how the big bar changes when you change timeframe. I'd rather be able to select the timeframe of the big bar and leave it constant. Also, why is the H8 bar not included?

robertmiller83
114
robertmiller83 2020.05.24 23:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marco Montemari
12917
Marco Montemari 2020.01.17 13:18 
 

perfect!!! Thanks a lot

12
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