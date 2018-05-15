Blahtech Fisher Transform indicator is an oscillator that displays overbought and oversold locations on the chart. The Fisher Transform algorithm transforms prices with any distribution shape into a normal distribution. The end result is a curve with sharp turning points that may help to identify bullish or bearish trends.

Fisher Transform values exceeding 1.66 on the daily chart are considered to be good areas for reversal trades.





Feature Highlights

Configurable calculation variables

Customizable alerts and messages





Input Parameters

Periods - Number of candles back to use for the calculation

- Number of candles back to use for the calculation Apply To - Price to use

- Price to use Close

Open

High

Low

Median

Typical

Weighted Close

Shift - Offset display on chart by a number of bars

- Offset display on chart by a number of bars Alert Level High - Set the high trigger level

- Set the high trigger level Alert Level Low - Set the low trigger level

- Set the low trigger level Alerts -Popup - Enable/disable sound and popup dialog for active alerts

- Enable/disable sound and popup dialog for active alerts Disabled

Sound Only

Popup and Sound

Alerts - Email - Enable/disable email for active alerts

- Enable/disable email for active alerts Alerts - Notification - Enable/disable notifications for active alerts

- Enable/disable notifications for active alerts Alerts - Sound Wav File - Set the wav file to be used for alerts

- Set the wav file to be used for alerts Alerts - Message Text - Configure the popup and notification alert message text

- Configure the popup and notification alert message text Alerts - Email - Subject - Configure the email alert subject

- Configure the email alert subject Alerts - Email - Body - Configure the email alert body

- Configure the email alert body Show Data Buffers - Show the iCustom Buffers in the Data window





Developers - iCustom buffers