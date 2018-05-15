Blahtech Fisher Transform

5

Blahtech Fisher Transform indicator is an oscillator that displays overbought and oversold locations on the chart. The Fisher Transform algorithm transforms prices with any distribution shape into a normal distribution. The end result is a curve with sharp turning points that may help to identify bullish or bearish trends.

Fisher Transform values exceeding 1.66 on the daily chart are considered to be good areas for reversal trades.

Links [ Install | Update | Training All Products ]

Feature Highlights

  • Configurable calculation variables
  • Customizable alerts and messages


Input Parameters

  • Periods - Number of candles back to use for the calculation
  • Apply To - Price to use
    1. Close
    2. Open
    3. High
    4. Low
    5. Median
    6. Typical
    7. Weighted Close
  • Shift - Offset display on chart by a number of bars
  • Alert Level High - Set the high trigger level
  • Alert Level Low - Set the low trigger level
  • Alerts -Popup - Enable/disable sound and popup dialog for active alerts
    1. Disabled
    2. Sound Only
    3. Popup and Sound
  • Alerts - Email - Enable/disable email for active alerts
  • Alerts - Notification - Enable/disable notifications for active alerts
  • Alerts - Sound Wav File - Set the wav file to be used for alerts
  • Alerts - Message Text - Configure the popup and notification alert message text
  • Alerts - Email - Subject - Configure the email alert subject
  • Alerts - Email - Body - Configure the email alert body
  • Show Data Buffers - Show the iCustom Buffers in the Data window


Developers - iCustom buffers

  1. Fisher
  2. Trigger
Reviews 1
Goncalo Lui Boto Soares Veiga
244
Goncalo Lui Boto Soares Veiga 2021.06.21 13:28 
 

Best indicators are from blahtech... i currently use Fisher Transform, Supply and demand, market profile, daily range and candle timer.. These for me are really good indicators

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Blahtech Fisher Transform MT5
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Blahtech Daily Range
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Was: $99    Now: $49   Blahtech Daily Range indicator displays the average daily range alongside the individual session ranges. Using the daily open price as a reference the indicator shows fixed range and dynamic range targets as lines on the charts. These lines clearly show when the average range has been exhausted. Daily and session ranges can be useful for confirming entries or setting targets and is an excellent odds enhancer for many trading systems. Links [  Documentation   |   Install  
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Goncalo Lui Boto Soares Veiga
244
Goncalo Lui Boto Soares Veiga 2021.06.21 13:28 
 

Best indicators are from blahtech... i currently use Fisher Transform, Supply and demand, market profile, daily range and candle timer.. These for me are really good indicators

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