Blahtech Better Volume

3

Was: $49  Now: $33  

Blahtech Better Volume provides an enhanced version of the vertical volume bars. Each bar is compared to the previous 20 bars. Depending on its volume, range and volume density it will be assigned a state and colour.

  • Low Volume – Minimum volume
  • High Churn – Significant volume with limited movement
  • Climax Neutral – High volume with unclear direction
  • Climax Up – High volume with bullish direction
  • Climax Dn – High volume with bearish direction
  • Climax Churn – High volume with restricted movement

Links Install | Update | Documentation & Training ]

Exclusive Features
  • Selectable Filters
  • Neutral direction detection
  • Alerts at bar close or in real time 
  • Significantly reduced CPU usage
  • Tick Volume or Broker Volume
  • Default colours adjust for black background
  • Periods and Look Backs adjust automatically when switching timeframes
Input Parameters
  • Max Bars - Restrict number bars back to plot (0 = All bars)
  • Periods - Bars to use for the Volume Moving Average (0 = Use Period map)
  • Look Back - Bars to search for max and min volumes (0 = Use Lookback map)
Filters

  • Filter – Low Volume - Only highlight bars with less volume than average
  • Filter – High Churn - Only highlight bars with more volume than average
  • Filter – Climax - Only highlight bars with more volume than average
  • Filter – Climax Direction - Detection Mode - Choose the method for deciding the direction of the candle
  • Filter – Climax Direction - Neutral Body Percent Define when a small candle body is considered to be unclear direction
  • Filter – Climax Direction - Neutral Close Percent - Define size of zone in middle of the candle where the closing price shows no clear direction

Colours

  • Set to taste

Alerts

  • Popup - Enable/Disable sound and/or popup dialog for active alerts
  • Test Mode - Select when the indicator checks for alert triggers
  • Email - Enable/disable email for alerts
  • Notification - Enable/disable notifications for alerts


    Reviews 2
    efecetinel
    126
    efecetinel 2021.05.20 22:47 
     

    Perfect. Thank you James.

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    svetlana888
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    svetlana888 2023.12.27 15:37 
     

    I purchased the Blahtech Better Volume indicator, the support service does not work, they constantly write, either weekends, then holidays, then Christmas, terrible support, there is no desire to even answer, just to sell! I asked a question about how to use the indicator! Almost a week later they told me that there was no training! I don't need training, I asked how to use the indicator! In general, wasted money and nerves! I absolutely do not recommend it! They are unfriendly, just to sell, they don’t answer my questions! If I had known that there was no such customer support, I would not have bought the indicator, it’s just terrible, they answer rudely and just unsubscribe! No customer help! Now about the indicator, I don’t advise you to buy, the indicator draws sense, just wasted money! I wrote to the support service again, I hope they will answer next year! Colors (draws) candles in the very last seconds! Guys, don’t be fooled by the picture, the indicator is completely zero, wasted money and time and nerves! It loads the computer a lot! A terrible indicator, it draws volume at the very end of the candle (meaningless information for analysis) and disgusting support service.

    I contacted the support service for the Blahtech Better Volume indicator, which draws candles on December 21, 2023, before the holidays and Christmas! They receive money from clients very well, at this moment they don’t have holidays, and they don’t want to support clients, the main thing for them is money; their holidays start right away! After my review, they again sent me a link to the YouTube training, nothing is clear there and it draws candles, don’t buy this indicator, it’s a waste of money and nerves!

    Today 01/09/2024, the Blahtech Better Volume indicator does not give signals, alerts, I asked the support service of the Blahtech Better Volume indicator this question, there is no answer, they have holidays or Christmas again! Why can’t I answer questions from the client who bought the indicator!? This indicator is crude, how can you sell such indicators when they are not ready for trading, do not work and are also redrawn!? I’ll wait, maybe they’ll answer my question in February!!!

    today is 01/12/2024, the support service for this indicator does not answer questions, it gets personal, and this is unacceptable, a complaint has already been filed with the MQL5 support service about actions that are unacceptable in our MQL5 society, I want more people to know about how this user is cheating and lies about his indicator, which gives signals in the last seconds of the candle, for this useless indicator he asks for 34 dollars, people, don’t be fooled by this, save your money and nerves! To my legal demand to answer the question, they did not answer even then, and now they are replying “It’s working hours, there is no Christmas and holidays, answer the questions” in the support service of the Blahtech Better Volume indicator, they write that this is rudeness and an insult and not politely, they didn’t answer on Christmas Day and are now unsubscribing, just not to answer my questions, they received the money, but they don’t want to answer, why is the indicator drawing, constantly changing colors and this happens in the last seconds of the candle. They will create their own indicators and fool people with beautiful advertising!

    Blahtech Limited
    215588
    Reply from developer James Cater 2024.01.13 07:03
    After receiving many messages over the holidays, we answered some of your questions. You didn't like one of our responses, became enraged, then responded with angry messages and prejudiced reviews
    You then asked more questions and demanded the following "It's working hours and there are no Christmas or holidays, answer the questions".
    That is no way to talk to anyone
    Blahtech have a company policy not to respond to rude or abusive customers.
    If you want a response from us then ask politely.
    13 Jan 2024 - Your behaviour was reported and not surprisingly, you've been handed a week long communication cooldown by the MQL5 support staff
    efecetinel
    126
    efecetinel 2021.05.20 22:47 
     

    Perfect. Thank you James.

    Reply to review