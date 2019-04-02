Trading strategies with indicator SFT Trend Allow Oscillator

Trading strategy for MetaTrader 4 based on the SFT Trend Allow Oscillator indicator

Multicurrency strategy - suitable for any currency pairs, as well as for trading metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)

Trading can be conducted on any timeframe.

Depending on your preferences, it can be used both scalping and intraday, as well as medium-term and long-term.

The basis for opening deals is the SFT Trend Allow Oscillator indicator.

It determines the possible direction of the inputs.

Trading can be conducted using this indicator alone.

And at the end of the article there are links to an indicator with a description and the possibility of free testing, as well as a video review of its capabilities.

Installation and Setup

Learn more about how to choose, install, test for free, as well as buy indicators, see YouTube on video tutorials.

The settings described in this manual are indicated for the EURUSD currency pair.

Other tools may require additional adjustment of the indicator parameters.

Experimenting a little, you can choose the settings for any trading tool.





Trading with the SFT Trend Allow Oscillator indicator

Settings indicator :

Trend Allow Period = 7

Chart Depth = 1000

Trading Rules

The crossing of the historgamma zero line is a signal to open trades The histogram crosses the 0 line from top to bottom and changes color from blue to red - open Sell or Put (for options)

The histogram crosses the 0 line upwards and changes color from red to blue - open Buy or Call (for options)

The trade direction should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe.

Exit the reverse intersection deal and immediately open a new deal under favorable conditions The direction of opened trades should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe.

If you trade on M1 or M5, then you should focus on M30 and H1.

When trading on M15, M30 and H1, we focus on H4, D1 and W1, respectively.

The exit from the transaction is carried out by the opposite signal (see the picture). You can also exit the set orders SL and TP.

When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set SL for the nearest extremum, and TP to be equal to from 1 to 2 SL sizes. This indicator has proven itself in conjunction with the free indicator SFT Bullet Arrow









Indicator and its review:

SFT Trend Allow Oscillator indicator: https://mql5.com/7bxze

Video review of the SFT Trend Allow Oscillator indicator : https://youtu.be/deDsTv-yPEQ

