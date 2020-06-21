MA Multicurrencies Multi timeframes Histogram

MA Multi-Currencies  Multi-Timeframes Histogram BUY/SELL Indicator

up to 6 currencies on time 

calculations based on 6 time frames : M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1

Trading Strategies:

**TREND shifts to UP trend when Green point appears after Red and Gray points -> Close SELL positions then add new BUY positions on new Green points 

**TREND shifts to DOWN trend when Red point appears after Green and Gray points -> Close BUY  positions then add new SELL positions on new Red points

** Close BUY positions in UP trend when Gray point appear after Green points and Positions are profitable

** Close SELL positions in DOWN trend when Gray point appear after RED points and Positions are profitable

Pressing on any symbols label on indicator will open its chart for trading 

Alerting enable/disable options on new Buy/Sell Signals

you can initialize it on any symbol time frame less than H4

main input : ma index = I use 5 

-> High value means long term signals

-> Low value means short term signals

(you may try different values) on demo trial 

Enjoy the Demo trial and give feedback 


Recommended products
SFT Trend Allow Oscillator
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Oscillator helps determine the direction of the market Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; It works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitco
R Var Moving Average
Rwy Ksyby
Indicators
The R Var Moving Average Indicator is a trend following indicator designed for die-hard trend followers. It is a quite popular forex trading indicator among stock traders, as well as commodity traders, and its popularity stems from its ability to deliver genuine money making signals to its users. The indicator is comprised of green and red dots that are placed on a sienna line. The green dot is pointing to a bullish signal, while the red dot depicts a bearish signal. Basic Trading Signals Buy S
FREE
Trend Histogram md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "TREND Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - TREND Histogram indicator is much more sensitive and efficient than any standard Moving Averages cross. - Indicator can be in 2 colors: Yellow (gold) for bearish trend and Green for bullish trend (colors can be changed in settings). - TREND Histogram has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. - It is great idea to combine this indicator with any other trading methods: Price Action, VSA, other indicators. - This histogram is one of the top
MQLTA Candle Timer
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (1)
Indicators
MQLTA Candle Timer is an indicator that can show you the details about a symbol/pair and alert you before the close of a candle. Used in swing trading and not only, it can help your strategies knowing and be ready before the close of a candle. How does it work Simply add the indicator to the chart and set the notifications options. You can load a minimalistic interface or a full interface. The alert will be sent once per candle. Parameters All the parameters, that you can see in the picture, a
FREE
Atr Grid Maker Pro
AutoTrading Factory
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses ATR as CORE indicator for GRID operative.ATR measures intrinsec volatility. Using ATR on a GRID, you will give enought space between lines considering current volatility. On this EA, you can set ATR period and timeframe parameters, and also you can set a ATR multiplier factor, to increase margin between each GRID level. In the same way, you can also configure the number of GRID levels (up and down) as well as the color of the drawn lines. In addition, it has a start/en
Austin Trend Scanner
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing the Austin Trend Scanner: Your Ultimate Tool for Timely Trend Identification. The Austin Trend Scanner is a groundbreaking MetaTrader 4 indicator meticulously engineered to provide traders with precise trend reversal signals across multiple timeframes. Built upon advanced algorithms and non-repainting technology, this indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying profitable trading opportunities. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: The Austin Trend Scanner delivers non
Liquidity Sentinel Dashboard Pro with alert
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
Liquidity Sentinel Pro – Multi-TF Dashboard & Rejection Alerts Description: Liquidity Sentinel Pro is a powerful all-in-one MT4 indicator designed to give traders a complete view of market dynamics by combining multi-timeframe trend analysis, supply/demand strength, and precision wick rejection alerts . This tool provides actionable insights on which currency pairs or assets are trending , highlights high-probability reversal points , and helps traders filter out noise , giving them the confiden
Gann Box MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
5 (1)
Indicators
The Gann Box indicator is a powerful and versatile tool designed to help traders identify and exploit key market levels. This indicator draws a rectangle on the chart, which is automatically divided into several zones with strategic levels 0, 0.25, 0.50, 075, 1 . When the price touches one of these levels, alerts are triggered, providing valuable assistance for trading decisions. You instantly know the evolution of the market in relation to the zone you have drawn. To draw a zone, simply draw a
Eurusdkiller
Nehemiah Rono
Experts
EUTUSDKILLER is a trend EA that works in all market conditions (i)It buys when the indicator confirms a trend  (ii)Sell when the same indicator confirms a down trend. (iii)Easy visual and effective trend detection. (iV)It filters and improve your trading strategies. (v) It scans previous data and give real time output. (vi) It can be set to auto calculate lots size.
Super Ichi
Sinan Durkan
Indicators
What is the Super Ichi Indicator? Super Ichi is an advanced combination of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and SuperTrend indicators. This powerful technical analysis tool is designed to identify market trends and generate trading signals. What Does It Do? Dual-Level Trend Analysis : Uses customized versions of Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines Automatic Signal Generation : Displays visual markers (arrows) at crossover points Real-Time Alert System : Provides audio and visual alerts when new signals occur Dynam
FREE
BinaryMartini
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
an indicator for binary trading based on 3ma cross with macd , it gives buy and sell signals on bar open and it Doesn't Repaint or Back paint the indicator is not focused on high win rate as it is made for martingale trading , the indicator focus on lowest losing signal count in a row. Strategy : Minimum Deposit is 1000 unite , we start the trading with 1 unite (trade size is 1 unite for every 1000 capital) we double trade size on next signal if current signal lost , we only take indicator sett
Binary Crater
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Binary Crater is a powerful and versatile MetaTrader 4 indicator designed specifically for binary options trading. It works effectively on any time frame and with any currency pair, making it an extremely flexible tool for traders. Key Features: Trend Analysis: The indicator automatically detects the current trend in the market, which helps traders enter trades in the direction of the trend, thereby increasing the likelihood of a successful trade. Signal Output: The indicator outputs buffer
Femade Indie
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Femade Indie Vs 1.0 is a simple but multi-currency monitoring Indicator created to instantly notify the trader when an attached currency pair is ready to buy, sell or give signal when such currency pair is getting ready for a big move either up or down. It does this by visual aids on the screen charts, sound and pop-up alerts. If it shows " Medium ", this means that the so called currency signal is almost gone but can still be traded provided the trader will not need a lot of pips which can be b
ForceX Trend
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
ForceX Trend is a trend indicator that allows you to effectively determine the direction of the current trend, as well as identify potential reversal points. The indicator makes it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps to enter the market in time and get the desired result. Let's start with the benefits. Allows you to determine the current trend. You can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the
Aurora Trend Pilot
Thorsten Fuehrmann
Utilities
TREND PILOT MT4 – SMART MONEY TREND-FOLLOWING SYSTEM Trend Pilot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts and structural market analysis. The system identifies trend reversals through Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH), utilizing precise entry mechanisms for optimal position openings. NEW: Includes a trading
Chefs Super Trend Plus Indicator
Emmanuel Chukwudi Offor
Indicators
A top-quality from the famous XSuper Trend indicator. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm, and implements many useful features Which includes Trend Indicators as Filters like MACD,CCI and Alligator. The Chefs Super Trend Plus Indicator is a great way to identify the current market trend. The indicator shows a clear distinction between uptrends and downtrends. The indicators has optional filters for sound signal. Suitable for the following trending pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY,
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicators
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Trade Stats
Johannes Schoeman
Indicators
Does your trading consist of Multiple EA's, Multiple time frames an no clear indication of how each individual strategy or time frame is performing, then this indicator will help. Assign the EA Magic number to this indicator and track it's performance on the chart by selecting on chart the period, today, week, month year or all history to view. Easy visual colour changing header to display the performance of the EA for the respective periods.    Minimize the panel to reduce chart clutter. Add yo
Two Symbols Smooth Correlation Line
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
TWO SYMBOLS CORRELATION  line indicator    It compares the power/strength lines of two user input symbols and create a SMOOTHED line that indicates the degree of deviation of the 2 symbols Strategy#1- FOLLOW THE INDICATOR THICK LINE when CROSSING O LEVEL DOWN --- TRADE ON INDICATOR THICK LINE (TREND FRIENDLY) !! Strategy#2- TRADE INDICATOR PEAKS (Follow indicator Reversal PEAKS Levels)!! you input - the index of calculation ( 10/20/30....)                 - the indicator Drawing start point (ind
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Niubility Trend
Qizhen Ma
Indicators
Niubility Trend  Niubility Trend displays the trend direction for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a glance at which direction the trends are running, how long they last and how powerful they are. All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders. Features Easy to trade Customizable colors and sizes It is non-repainting and non-backpainting It is fantastic as a trailing stop method It implements alerts of all kinds
AD Trend line
Pavel Shutovskiy
5 (1)
Indicators
AD Trend line draws trend lines on the basis of A/D indicator (Accumulation/Distribution). When A/D indicator breaks a trend line, the probability of the trend reversal is very high. This is a multitimeframe indicator which can display values from higher timeframes. Parameters Time-frame — Select a timeframe; zero is the current timeframe of the chart; Trend Line — Display lines on the chart; Apply to — Apply lines to close the candle's highest/lowest value; Width line — Width of the line; Style
FREE
RBCI hist
Sergey Zhukov
Indicators
The RBCI hist indicator is an adaptive trend histogram, that eliminates noise using a Low-pass filter, which passes the lower frequencies and cuts off hight frequencies of the price fluctuations. The signal (depending on the strategy chosen by trader) is the intersection of the zero line by the indicator, as well as the change in the histogram color. The change in the histogram color serves as an early signal for opening positions towards the trend. The position of the indicator relative to the
Dark Breakout
Marco Solito
4.89 (9)
Indicators
Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs
Advanced Signal Dashboard MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
This indicator provides a comprehensive multi-symbol dashboard for monitoring market signals across multiple instruments simultaneously from a single chart window. It combines two momentum-based analytical methods to identify potential trading opportunities, with signals generated exclusively on confirmed closed candle data to ensure stability and eliminate repainting issues. The dashboard displays real-time signal states - buy, sell, or neutral - for each monitored symbol, allowing traders to e
Daily Volatility Tracker
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Daily Volatility Tracker is a practical and lightweight indicator designed to help traders monitor and analyze market volatility based on historical daily price movements. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or scalper, understanding how much a market moves per day is critical for: Choosing the right pairs to trade Setting accurate stop-loss and take-profit levels Adapting to changing market conditions MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134960/ Join To Learn Market Dept
FREE
Trend Movement Indicator Pro
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Trend Movement Indicator Pro Precision. Clarity. Control. Trend Movement Indicator Pro is a next-generation analytical system that combines signals from 10 key technical indicators into one visual panel. It’s designed for traders who make decisions based on objective data rather than emotions . This tool does not attempt to predict the market — it reveals the current trend structure and strength of movement across multiple timeframes, helping traders act in the direction of real market momentum
Ultimate Price Predictor
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
Indicators
Ultimate Price Predictor (Trade like a pro) Message Me Immediately After Purchase For Installation Help and Strategy This is an arrow indicator that shows precise price reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart. Ultimate Price Predictor points price reversals with high degree of accuracy and it is great for scalping on the 5min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals. They do not repaint. *Great For Scalping *Grea
Boom William
Danni Jumena
Indicators
This Indicator will notified you when time to entry into the market, build with double william percent range strategy.  --> Buy Notification will flag with the blue arrow --> Sell Notification will flag with the red arrow After Flag Appear, the market usually explode but carefully you must performs double check because weakness of this indicator when in the end of the trend
Vanguard Gold Sentinel MT4
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
Experts
Vanguard Gold Sentinel: Robust H1 Trend-Following Engine Product Description: Vanguard Gold Sentinel is a high-precision algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe . Unlike generic EAs, this system has been subjected to rigorous robustness testing—including exhaustive Walk Forward analysis—to ensure its adaptability across shifting market cycles from 2015 to 2026. At its core, Sentinel is engineered to capture institutional trends by combining
Buyers of this product also purchase
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
More from author
Trend and Reversal V1
Mohamed yehia Osman
Experts
Trend Follower and Reversal Trend handler * EA opens X Lot position (calculated according to Lot risk value) with trend with indicated TP if Trend reversal occurs * EA opens 5 X Lot (if input " Reversal Lot scaling" = 5     ) position with reversal trend with indicated TP and same SL for old trend position * Increasing LOT risk value + Increasing Reversal Lot scaling value = High Risk and High Profit and High DD * Decreasing LOT risk value + Decreasing Reversal Lot scaling = Low Risk and Low Pr
Trend Lines Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This Indicator provides Buy/Sell Signal based on calculations on Higher frame (Trend) and Lower frame(Entry signals) * You should select the higher and lower frame for indicator calculations * You select the Trend line colors as you prefer * Enable or disable Alerts! Trend lines UP/Down are drawn when a trend is detected Wait for small arrows for entry : *Normally an UP arrow in an UP Trend is a BUY signal : ---you Close the BUY position IF a Reverse DOWN Trend signal appears Or when Up trend li
Master Hedging Indicator 2Symbols
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
HEDGING  MASTER line indicator    It compares the power/strength lines of two user input symbols and create a SMOOTHED line that indicates the degree of deviation of the 2 symbols Strategy#1- FOLLOW THE INDICATOR THICK LINE when CROSSING O LEVEL DOWN --- TRADE ON INDICATOR THICK LINE (TREND FRIENDLY) !! Strategy#2- TRADE INDICATOR PEAKS (Follow indicator Reversal PEAKS Levels)!! you input - the index of calculation ( 10/20/30....)                 - the indicator Drawing start point (indicator hi
Wedge Breakage Signaling
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Automatic redrawing of Trend Supports and resistances levels and Possible Wedge pattern formation to indicate price breaking of Rising Wedge (signal SELL) or price breaking of falling Wedge (signal BUY) Very simple and smart indicator  ALERTS AND MOBILE NOTIFICATIONS availavle !!! you can edit the calculation bars of the bars count for formation of the trend lines and the initial shift from current price  Smaller values for bars /shift inputs when using Higher Time frames (D1-H4) and the reverse
Currencies Strength Meter and Deviation
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
:::: It is programmed to work on any M5 Chat windows !! Used to determine the Strongest currency pairs and the Weakest pairs also detect the peak of deviation of currencies strength  IT CAN BE USED FOR INDICES AND STOCKS TOO !! Strategy one : It can be used in to BUY Strongest pair and SELL Weakest one Strategy two: It can be used on Daily basis to Hedge BUY Strongest pair with high % (ex: +1%) and BUY Weakest one with % lower(ex: -0.7%) the same with SELL  Strategy three: on 3days  or above ca
Pivot Support Resistance Crossing Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Auto redrawn Pivot support resistance horizontal lines  with signal of Buy/Sell possibilities with SL level and with trend support resistance lines too used for all symbols and time frames  you can adjust inputs parameters (only 2) and test it on various symbols and time frames input number of bars for calculation and moving average for signal accuracy example : use it on M30 time frame with input 200 for bars count and 100 for MA
Price Predictor
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Price Predictor is an indicator that shows precise price reversals taking into account a higher time frame and a lower time frame candle patterns calculations it is great for scalping and swing trading  . Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals.  BIG Arrows indicates the trend - SMALL Arrows signal a trade (BUY/SELL)   - A Green BIG UP Arrow with a support green line indicates a Bull Market : wait for buy signal       - A Green SMALL Up Arrow after a BIG green arrow is
Elliot 1to5 pattern Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
A simple Approach to Elliot waves patterns Signal generated on trend continuation when breaking the "5" level or on corrective direction after 1-5 waves detected 1-5 labeled points arrows used for signal UP/DOWN direction Chaotic patterns in Blue are drawn all times until  a 1-5 Elliot wave pattern detected  1-5 Red pattern in Bull Market : UP arrow in BULL trend continuation OR DOWN arrow  as a reversal DOWN direction as pattern correction 1-5 Green pattern in Bear Market :DOWN arrow in BEAR tr
PowerMeter Currencies Table
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
YOU DON'T HAVE TO SHIFT ON ALL TIME FRAMES FOR EACH CURRENCY PAIR TO CONCLUDE ITS TREND AND ITS POWER YOU HAVE IT ALL IN ONE TABLE , 20 CURRENCY PAIR WITH 5 TIME FRAMES ALSO , COMPARE BETWEEN CURRENCIES STRENGTH AND ALERTS THE STRONGER /WEAKER PAIR BASED ON 5 TIMEFRAMES CALCULATIONS The Power meter currencies table is a very helpful tool to indicate the TREND strength of up to 20 currencies pairs  using 5 time frames M5 M30 H1 H4 and D1 ( latest version You SELECT you own 5 timeframes from M1 t
Support Resistance Crossing Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Auto redrawn Pivot support resistance horizontal lines  with signal of Buy/Sell possibilities with SL level and with trend support resistance lines too used for all symbols and time frames  you can adjust inputs parameters (only 2) and test it on various symbols and time frames input number of bars for calculation and moving average for signal accuracy example : use it on M30 time frame with input 200 for bars count and 100 for MA
Signal Wedge and Butterfly
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Smart and simple Indicator based on wolves waves reversal pattern also near to falling and rising wedge and butterfly patterns with Stoploss and entry signal preferred time frame M30 : with parameters bars count used for calculation = 200 and moving average for accuracy = 100; you can try it for other higher or lower parameters and try your own set of inputs higher timeframe = lower input !!! important note ::: Indicator don't back draw when first installed on Chart  once installed wait for new
Moving Trend Lines
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Simple moving trend lines with support and resistance moving levels  used on any time frame on any symbols input: # of bars for trend lines (10-20- 50-100-200----) as per your time frame and your strategy  and     moving period ( 10-20 -50-100-200----) as per your time frame and your strategy Direction Arrows : UP and DOWN are drawn when breaking the trend lines ALerts available at Arrows appearance...  
Buy Sell Zones
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Simple indicator for BUY / Sell Zones moving Buy and Sell zones : Closest zone is wide and clear : Red for Sell zone , Green for Buy zone >>> old far zones are in bold lines :::BUY Zones (GREEN) appear only in UP Trend and disappear in DOWN Trend :::SELL Zones (RED) appear only in DOWN Trend and disappear in UP Trend input parameters ::: index bars : bars range for zone calculation levels : number of zones  Up move/Down move arrows mail and message Alerts !! used on any symbol used on any timefr
Crazy Dancing Levels
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Crazy Dancing moving RES/SUP Levels Automatic redrawing of moving Supports and resistances levels  to indicate price breaking supports (signal SELL)  or breaking resistance levels (signal BUY) Very simple appearing indicator but very clever and smart too !!!! Main Inputs: # of bars for the support and resistances levels + the initial shift from start + moving average for filter signaling Smaller values for bars /shift inputs when using Higher Time frames (D1-H4) and the reverse higher values for
Simple Elliot Continuation or Reversal
Mohamed yehia Osman
5 (1)
Indicators
Multi Strategies Single Combined
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Select from up to 6 Strategies solo or Combine different strategies for signal generation  (Combining more than 2 strategies may LIMIT a lot the number of signals)! ALL From Chart !!! Also Inputs editing from Chart !!! Push your strategy bottom (one strategy) OR Combine signal from as may strategies (up to 6) : Selected and enabled strategies will be in GREEN !!! 1- BUY SELL areas 2- Support resistance break signal 3- Elliot wave continuation /reversal signal 4- Advanced Moving averages 5- Tren
Smooth Deviation Line 2 Symbols
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
SMOOTH DEVIATION line indicator for 2 symbols   It compares the power/strength lines of two user input symbols and create a SMOOTHED line that indicates the degree of deviation of the 2 symbols Strategy#1- FOLLOW THE INDICATOR THICK LINE when CROSSING O LEVEL DOWN --- TRADE ON INDICATOR THICK LINE (TREND FRIENDLY) !! Strategy#2- TRADE INDICATOR PEAKS (Follow indicator Reversal PEAKS Levels)!! you input - the index of calculation ( 10/20/30....)                 - the indicator Drawing start point
Moving Support Resistance Levels
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Simple 3 Moving  supports and resistance levels (Your Review /comment and feedback is important  !! Thanks) Signal UP and Down possibilities created on crossing the multi supports/resistance levels supports all time frames Adjusted inputs for area covered for generating the levels and the shifts needed to cover 3 areas supports /resistances levels for example you may use main parameters in M30 time frames: extern int ShiftFromStart=20;  extern int barsCount=20; extern int sequenceShifts=50;  in
Currencies Strongest Weakest
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
SMOOTH STRENGTH METER INDICATOR (SMOOTH LINE) it draws Currencies TREND Volatility Power / Strength lines : -       Detects the 2 highly TRENDED Volatile pairs  ( will be the Bold Lines ) - A very Helpful Indicator - It draws smooth lines for up to 20 currencies pairs representing Volatility  strength and power - First it indicates the most powerful trended direction pairs : Strongest / Weaker -       MAIN FUNCTION  :it gives indication of the       UP trend most Volatile Line  and the      DOWN
Trend Whale
Mohamed yehia Osman
Experts
Smart EA based on Trend and Support Resistance Levels with SL results given on EURUSD  H1 for last 10 months IF AUTOLOT enabled: **if LotRisk =1- 3 ---- Profit up to 50%  DD up to 17% **if LotRisk > 5 /10 /20 --- HIGH RISK --- HIGH Profit up to 1600 % or More but High DD up to 40% tested also on other symbols GBPUSD with positive results *** used parameters on H1 timeframe  bars 25  shift 4 ma index 0.85 for lower time frames Inputs will me doubled or tripled ...  for higher time frames inputs
Trend Balance Bar
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Trend Bar Balance Indicator Simple indicator based on trend detection and support resistance breakage  It detects the major trend and the minor support and resistance levels *** a signal for UP /BUY is detected and alerted in a BULL trend and a resistance level break *** a signal for DOWN /SELL is detected and alerted  in a Bear trend and a support level break THE POWER OF THIS INDICATOR I USE IT WHEN YOU COMBINE ITS DAILY SIGNALS FROM DIFFERENT CHART SYMBOLS AT SAME TIME AND CLOSE ALL ORDERS BY
PowerMeter Currencies Table1
Mohamed yehia Osman
5 (1)
Indicators
SYMBOL POWER based on inputted 5 time frames and Compared to 20 Other Symbols !! Great Indicator YOU DON'T HAVE TO SHIFT ON ALL TIME FRAMES FOR EACH CURRENCY PAIR TO CONCLUDE ITS TREND AND ITS POWER YOU HAVE IT ALL IN ONE TABLE , 20 CURRENCY PAIR WITH 5 TIME FRAMES ALSO , COMPARE BETWEEN CURRENCIES STRENGTH AND ALERTS THE STRONGER /WEAKER PAIR BASED ON 5 TIMEFRAMES CALCULATIONS ALEERTS enable /disable using 5 time frames M5 M30 H1 H4 and D1   ( latest version You SELECT you own 5 timeframes from
Simple Wedge Breakage Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Automatic redrawing of Trend Supports and resistances levels and Possible Wedge pattern formation to indicate price breaking of Rising Wedge (signal SELL) or price breaking of falling Wedge (signal BUY) Very simple and smart indicator  ALERTS AND MOBILE NOTIFICATIONS availavle !!! you can edit the calculation bars of the bars count for formation of the trend lines and the initial shift from current price  Smaller values for bars /shift inputs when using Higher Time frames (D1-H4) and the reverse
Multi Strategies Combined Signal All in One
Mohamed yehia Osman
3 (2)
Indicators
Multi Strategies Single Combined   Select from up to 6 Strategies solo or Combine different strategies for signal generation  (Combining more than 2 strategies may LIMIT a lot the number of signals)! ALL inputs and Strategies selection From Chart !!! Also Inputs editing from Chart !!! Push your strategy bottom (one strategy) OR Combine signal from as may strategies (up to 6) : Selected and enabled strategies will be in GREEN !!! 1- BUY SELL areas 2- Support resistance break signal 3- Elliot wave
Buy Sell Zones1
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Buy Sell Zones   Simple indicator for BUY / Sell Zones moving Buy and Sell zones : Closest zone is wide and clear : Red for Sell zone , Green for Buy zone >>> old far zones are in bold lines :::BUY Zones (GREEN) appear only in UP Trend and disappear in DOWN Trend :::SELL Zones (RED) appear only in DOWN Trend and disappear in UP Trend input parameters ::: index bars : bars range for zone calculation levels : number of zones  Up move/Down move arrows mail and message Alerts !! used on any symbol u
Trend Lines Signals1
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Trend Lines Signal   This Indicator provides Buy/Sell Signal based on calculations on Higher frame (Trend) and Lower frame(Entry signals) * You should select the higher and lower frame for indicator calculations * You select the Trend line colors as you prefer * Enable or disable Alerts! Trend lines UP/Down are drawn when a trend is detected Wait for small arrows for entry : *Normally an UP arrow in an UP Trend is a BUY signal : ---you Close the BUY position IF a Reverse DOWN Trend signal appear
Multi Strategist Select Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Multi Strategies Combined Signal All in One   Multi Strategies Single Combined   Select from up to 6 Strategies solo or Combine different strategies for signal generation  (Combining more than 2 strategies may LIMIT a lot the number of signals)! ALL inputs and Strategies selection From Chart !!! Also Inputs editing from Chart !!! Push your strategy bottom (one strategy) OR Combine signal from as may strategies (up to 6) : Selected and enabled strategies will be in GREEN !!! 1- BUY SELL areas 2-
PowerMeter Currencies Table inChart
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
SYMBOL POWER based on inputted 5 time frames and Compared to 20 Other Symbols !! Great Indicator YOU DON'T HAVE TO SHIFT ON ALL TIME FRAMES FOR EACH CURRENCY PAIR TO CONCLUDE ITS TREND AND ITS POWER YOU HAVE IT ALL IN ONE TABLE , 20 CURRENCY PAIR WITH 5 TIME FRAMES ALSO , COMPARE BETWEEN CURRENCIES STRENGTH AND ALERTS THE STRONGER /WEAKER PAIR BASED ON 5 TIMEFRAMES CALCULATIONS ALEERTS enable /disable using 5 time frames M5 M30 H1 H4 and D1     ( latest version You SELECT you own 5 timeframes fr
Two Symbols Smooth Correlation Line
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
TWO SYMBOLS CORRELATION  line indicator    It compares the power/strength lines of two user input symbols and create a SMOOTHED line that indicates the degree of deviation of the 2 symbols Strategy#1- FOLLOW THE INDICATOR THICK LINE when CROSSING O LEVEL DOWN --- TRADE ON INDICATOR THICK LINE (TREND FRIENDLY) !! Strategy#2- TRADE INDICATOR PEAKS (Follow indicator Reversal PEAKS Levels)!! you input - the index of calculation ( 10/20/30....)                 - the indicator Drawing start point (ind
Symbols Strength Meter Graph
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Symbols Strength meter Graph  :::: It is programmed to work on any M5 Chat windows !! Used to determine the Strongest currency pairs and the Weakest pairs also detect the peak of deviation of currencies strength  IT CAN BE USED FOR INDICES AND STOCKS TOO !! Strategy one : It can be used in to BUY Strongest pair and SELL Weakest one Strategy two: It can be used on Daily basis to Hedge BUY Strongest pair with high % (ex: +1%) and BUY Weakest one with % lower(ex: -0.7%) the same with SELL  Strateg
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review