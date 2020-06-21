MA Multicurrencies Multi timeframes Histogram

MA Multi-Currencies Multi-Timeframes Histogram BUY/SELL Indicator

up to 6 currencies on time

calculations based on 6 time frames : M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1

Trading Strategies:

**TREND shifts to UP trend when Green point appears after Red and Gray points -> Close SELL positions then add new BUY positions on new Green points

**TREND shifts to DOWN trend when Red point appears after Green and Gray points -> Close BUY positions then add new SELL positions on new Red points

** Close BUY positions in UP trend when Gray point appear after Green points and Positions are profitable

** Close SELL positions in DOWN trend when Gray point appear after RED points and Positions are profitable

Pressing on any symbols label on indicator will open its chart for trading

Alerting enable/disable options on new Buy/Sell Signals

you can initialize it on any symbol time frame less than H4

main input : ma index = I use 5

-> High value means long term signals

-> Low value means short term signals

(you may try different values) on demo trial

Enjoy the Demo trial and give feedback



