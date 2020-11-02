Neural Odin is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's algorithm was formed and customized in the context of working on a scalping trading strategy, which implies the use of an implicit neurocomponent that allows you to catch a transparent trend in chaotic market processes. The advisor's settings were designed according to the principle of the prevalence of the security aspect in opened deals. When the minimum profitability ratio is reached, the calculation of which includes deductions for spread and swap, the deal is automatically closed, which allows the user to reduce potential risk and minimize costs from opening unprofitable deals. The Expert Advisor is multifunctional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all the built-in parameters and functions.

Manufacturer's recommendations

• The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings.

Features:

• The advisor has an integrated adaptive function, which allows it to be configured for any stock and any timeframe.

• Multifunctionality of the advisor allows it to function on any brokerage floor.

• The advisor can work on any leverage.