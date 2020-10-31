For the EA to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the terminal directory (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files)





NeuralLink is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system using an active neuro-scalping strategy. This system, in the basis of which a specialized neural network is integrated, is capable of continuous learning, transforming the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system, which allows improving the quality of opened transactions and removing most of the unprofitable ones. In accordance with the nature of the transaction (profitable or unprofitable), the neural network enters it into a specialized data warehouse, structurally divided into two parts, one of which is responsible for ideals, and the other for exceptions. Thus, the neural system makes it possible to protect the user from reopening a losing trade under circumstances similar to the precedent. The system is constantly valid, due to the option of semi-automatic training, and also, the system, thanks to the parameters and software components embedded in it, ensures frequent and repeated opening of high-quality transactions.













The advisor can work on any leverage.

Deposit from $ 100, GBPUSD

Any broker, I recommend using a VPS server.