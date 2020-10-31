Anticorona

Anticorona is a trading Expert Advisor that works on the H1 timeframe. The advisor's settings are based on a safe trading strategy, the essence of which is to close a deal, upon reaching a positive dynamism of profitability of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening unprofitable deals.
The Expert Advisor contains special software functions and macros that help to achieve positive dynamics of transactions.
Anticorona does not use the martingale strategy and other installations that give an ephemeral high profit figure, for the sake of safety and the absence of high risks of losing a deposit when opening deals with an increased lot.
Features:
• The EA can be configured for any currency pair and any timeframe.
• Special macros allow the EA to work with any leverage.
• The EA can work on any brokerage platform.
Manufacturer's recommendations
• The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings.
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Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
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Sergiy Podolyak
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This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
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