Anticorona is a trading Expert Advisor that works on the H1 timeframe. The advisor's settings are based on a safe trading strategy, the essence of which is to close a deal, upon reaching a positive dynamism of profitability of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening unprofitable deals.

The Expert Advisor contains special software functions and macros that help to achieve positive dynamics of transactions.

Anticorona does not use the martingale strategy and other installations that give an ephemeral high profit figure, for the sake of safety and the absence of high risks of losing a deposit when opening deals with an increased lot.

Features:

• The EA can be configured for any currency pair and any timeframe.

• Special macros allow the EA to work with any leverage.

• The EA can work on any brokerage platform.

Manufacturer's recommendations

• The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings.