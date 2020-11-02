Hellorise

Hellorise is an automated trading advisor. The software functionality of the advisor was customized for the strategy of safe trading along the trend, the essence of which is to close a deal when a positive profitability ratio of several points is reached, which allows the buyer to minimize the loss of funds from opening losing trades.
The advisor's manual consists in initiating parallel processes of systemic aggregation of transactions into a specific information flow and instant filtering of valid points of entry into and exit from a transaction using a special integrated macro (or using indicators), which allows the user through regulation to ensure a positive quantitative ratio of profitable transactions to unprofitable ones.
The Expert Advisor does not use the martingale strategy and similar strategies of the step-by-step lot multiplication, focusing on minimizing the risks of negative trading and loss of the deposit in general.
Features:
• The functional adaptability of the EA allows you to adjust it to any currency pair and any timeframe.
• The advisor's software allows him to work with any leverage.
• The advisor can work on any brokerage floor.
Manufacturer's recommendations
• Any recommended deposit, the main thing is to select the volumes accordingly.
• Recommended leverage any
• The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings.
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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
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Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
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