Hellorise is an automated trading advisor. The software functionality of the advisor was customized for the strategy of safe trading along the trend, the essence of which is to close a deal when a positive profitability ratio of several points is reached, which allows the buyer to minimize the loss of funds from opening losing trades.

The advisor's manual consists in initiating parallel processes of systemic aggregation of transactions into a specific information flow and instant filtering of valid points of entry into and exit from a transaction using a special integrated macro (or using indicators), which allows the user through regulation to ensure a positive quantitative ratio of profitable transactions to unprofitable ones.

The Expert Advisor does not use the martingale strategy and similar strategies of the step-by-step lot multiplication, focusing on minimizing the risks of negative trading and loss of the deposit in general.

Features:

• The functional adaptability of the EA allows you to adjust it to any currency pair and any timeframe.

• The advisor's software allows him to work with any leverage.

• The advisor can work on any brokerage floor.

Manufacturer's recommendations

• Any recommended deposit, the main thing is to select the volumes accordingly.

• Recommended leverage any

• The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings.