Karla One MT4

In a nutshell Karla One is a product that organically came out from several years of manual trading. My goal was to built a system without the necessity of regular updates. Having said that, this Expert Advisors was specifically built for MQL5 customers, so please remember that I am always open to suggestions.

Karla One uses machine learning to find the right entry points but at the same time before placing a trade, there are 7 conditions that have to be met. It relies on Price Action which seems to be one of the very few successful trading methods in this volatile market. To get the results I was aiming for, I used several symbols:  AUDCAD ,GBPJPY, USDCHF, AUDJPY, USDCAD, CADCHF, NZDUSD. It does not use any risky strategies like grid or martingale. 

Because this year has been extremely difficult for traders, I've adapted the EA to current market conditions but also if, one day, we will see the market stabilize, Karla One will adapt on its own as well. It is as if you learnt how to swim in the ocean so later it would be very easy to do that in the pool. At the same time various back tests show that DD should be around 5-6% max regardless of market conditions. 

What do you need to start using Karla One?

  • decent trading account from a reliable broker. If you need any recommendations, please message me

How do I run it?

  • first you need to open AUDCAD H1 chart and drag Karla One onto it. You know it will work once you see the icon in the upper right corner in blue (MT5) or a smiley face (MT4)

How much money do I need to start?

  • Recommended min balance to start using Karla One is $1000

Is there MT5 version?

  • Yes, there is and you can find it here

Where can I see live results?

  • You can find the live results here. The reason why I specifically set up demo account, not "real" account is because I want my customers to see currently open positions which wouldn't be possible if I did it the other way around

What lot sizing method should I use?

  • My recommendation is to use default settings with MONEY MANAGEMENT on. That way your balance will increase gradually. 1% risk means that if there is a trade running and it hits SL, you will only lose 1% of your balance. Trading is all about risk management and I wanted to keep it as safe as possible

Is the price going to stay the same? 

  • No, the price will increase gradually by $50

PLEASE NOTE: past results don't guarantee future gains

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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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