Bellar

1
Bellar is a fully automated trading advisor. The settings of the adviser were customized and generated for trading using a safe scalping strategy, which implies opening short-term trades and exiting them with a positive progression of the profitability index of several points, which allows the buyer to minimize the leakage of funds from opening negative-yield trades.
The advisor’s method of operation is based on initiating a series of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of potential transactions into a special channel and then transforming them into a special information flow, internal calibration of transactions in terms of eventuality and validity using a trend verifier and filtering entry and exit points due to a special software installation, integrated into the advisor (or indicators). After such implicit approbation, a signal is sent to the adviser to open the transaction, and then close it. The combination of such functions allows the user, through regulation, to ensure a positive correlation of winning trades to losing ones, and to achieve an exponential growth in the rate of return.
Bellar does not use the martingale strategy and other strategies based on multiplying the lot, preferring trade security and the absence of high risks of profit rollback or loss of deposit.
Features
• The adviser has integrated the adaptability function, which allows it to be configured for any currency pair and for any timeframe.
• The multi-functionality of the advisor allows it to function on any brokerage sites.
• Advisor can work on any leverage.
Recommendations from the manufacturer

• Recommended deposit 1000$

• Recommended leverage is 1: 500
• The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings.
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Phong Vu
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Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
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Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
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FullTrading is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's methodology is based on initiating a number of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of potential deals into a special channel with their subsequent transformation into a special information flow, internal calibration of deals by the indicator of eventuality and validity using a trend verifier and filtering entry and exit points thanks to a special software installation, integrated into an advisor (or indicators).
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aalnassar78
61
aalnassar78 2019.06.21 08:48 
 

i have used it for one month i lose 200 $ i didn't recommended it

Alessandro Manchini
142
Alessandro Manchini 2019.05.18 21:37 
 

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Ricardo Alto
21
Ricardo Alto 2019.05.18 00:49 
 

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German Novitskiy
127
German Novitskiy 2019.05.14 17:09 
 

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